Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne and Jack Conan to sit out Romania game but Ireland hopeful trio will be fit for Tonga clash

Dan Sheehan throws into a lineout during an Ireland rugby squad training session at Complexe de la Chambrerie in Tours

Ireland will be without Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne for Saturday’s World Cup opener against Romania, but they hope to have the trio back for the second game against Tonga on Saturday week.

All three players came into the tournament nursing injuries and assistant coach Paul O’Connell has confirmed that the opening game will come too soon in their recovery.

Indo World Cup Daily VIDEO - latest from the Ireland squad in Tours

Conan and Kilcoyne suffered foot and hamstring injuries in the warm-up game against Italy, while Sheehan injured his foot in the win over England.

The hooker is making a quicker than expected recovery, but his return will be kept on ice by at least a week.

Ronan Kelleher is expected to play some part in Saturday’s game having missed the warm-ups with a hamstring issue, while captain Johnny Sexton is likely to be involved having been suspended for the wins over Italy, England and Samoa.

Ireland are without Cian Healy for the tournament after he suffered a calf injury in Bayonne.