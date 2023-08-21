Controversial ex-Wallaby Israel Folau ruled out of Tonga’s World Cup squad

Former Wallaby Israel Folau will not face Ireland at the World Cup after he missed out on selection for Tonga due to injury.

Folau is struggling with a knee issue and will not recover in time, while Tonga have been dealt a further blow as experienced outside back Telusa Veainu has been ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Folau, who was capped 73 times by the Wallabies before switching his allegiances to Tonga, had his Rugby Australia contract terminated for his controversial views on same-sex marriage and homosexuality in 2019.

Despite copping a five-week ban for a dangerous tip tackle, ex-All Blacks centre George Moala has been included in Tonga’s 32-man squad, which will later increase to 33.

Tonga have benefitted from World Rugby’s relaxing their eligibility laws, as a host of big names including the likes of former Ulster full-back Charles Piutau and former Munster centre Malakai Fekitoa, as well as another former Wallaby, second-row Adam Coleman who has yet to be capped by Tonga, will feature at the tournament in France.

Ireland are set to face Tonga in Nantes on September 16.

“This is the squad that will be taking us to the 2023 Rugby World Cup,” head coach Toutai Kefu said.

“It is a squad I’m very proud to coach and I know all the players are proud to represent their families and all Tongans around the globe with pride.

“Unfortunately a couple of our brothers, Isileli Folau and Telusa Veainu won’t be joining us due to existing injuries. George Moala, with the reduction of his suspension to five weeks, will be able to join the squad mid-campaign.”

Tonga World Cup squad

Forwards: Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Sione Havili Talitui, Vaea Fifita, Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Fe’ao Fotuaika, Solomone Funaki, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Tau Koloamatangi, Paula Latu, Sam Lousi, Steve Mafi, Siua Maile, Samiuela Moli, Paula Ngauamo, Semisi Paea, Ben Tameifuna, Sione Vailanu

Backs: Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, George Moala, William Havili, Fine Inisi, Solomone Kata, Otumaka Mausia, Manu Paea, Salesi Piutau, Augustine Pulu, Sonatane Takulua, Kyren Taumoefolau, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Anzelo Tuitavuki