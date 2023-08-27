Cian Healy misses out as Andy Farrell names 33-man Ireland squad for Rugby World Cup

Andy Farrell has named his 33-man squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Munster's Jeremy Loughman has been included in Ireland's 33-man Rugby World Cup squad after Cian Healy was ruled out through injury.

The Leinster veteran received the bad news after undergoing scans at the Santry Sports Clinic this afternoon which confirmed he wouldn't be able to recover from the calf injury he suffered against Samoa in time for the tournament.

The loss of Healy's experience and versatility is a major blow to Andy Farrell, who revealed his squad at a press conference in Dublin.

Will Slattery breaks down Ireland's 2023 Rugby World Cup squad

"He's just had a scan, he'll be out for a spell of time that won't be right unfortunately for him and us.

"Certainly for the start of the competition. The prognosis is five, six to 10 weeks - it's something we'll keep an eye on."

"It's devastating, that's sport, life and certainly rugby. He's big enough and old enough, I remember in 2013 he had to fly home from the Lions so he's been through it before."

Loughman has won two of his three caps in the last two weeks, but did impress on the tour to New Zealand last year and was Munster's starting loosehead prop during their run to the United Rugby Championship title.

Otherwise, the squad is along expected lines as Farrell opts for a split of 18 backs and 15 forwards.

That means Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey is the big winner as he gets the nod ahead of Connacht back-row Cian Prendergast, with Keith Earls getting the nod despite pulling out of last night's game with injury.

Ciarán Frawley, Jacob Stockdale, Healy, Prendergast, Diarmuid Barron and Tom Stewart miss out.

Farrell has included hookers Dan Sheehan (foot) and Rónan Kelleher (hamstring), prop Dave Kilcoyne (hamstring) and No 8 Jack Conan (foot) despite their recent injuries, while Jimmy O'Brien (clavicle) and Robbie Henshaw (ankle) are fine to travel having suffered knocks in the physical battle against the Samoans.

Johnny Sexton has been confirmed as captain and, having missed the warm-up games through suspension, is expected to make his return to action against Romania on Saturday week.

Farrell will bring nine front-rows, with Loughman, Kilcoyne, Kelleher and Sheehan joined by Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham and Tom O'Toole.

James Ryan, Iain Henderson and rising star Joe McCarthy are the second-rows, with Ryan Baird and Tadhg Beirne covering lock and blindside.

Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doria and Conan are the back-rows in the squad.

Farrell has opted to take six half-backs, with Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray and Craig Casey the scrum-halves and Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley backing Sexton up.

McCloskey is one of four midfielders alongside Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose, while Hugo Keenan, Earls, Mack Hansen, James Lowe and Jimmy O'Brien are the outside backs.

Ireland squad for the Rugby World Cup

Backs: Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O'Brien, Mack Hansen, Keith Earls, James Lowe, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Bundee Aki, Johnny Sexton, Ross Byrne, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, Jamison Gibson-Park, Craig Casey.

Forwards: Dan Sheehan, Rob Herring, Rónan Kelleher,Jeremy Loughman, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham, Tom O'Toole, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Joe McCarthy, Ryan Baird, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris.