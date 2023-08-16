Chris Ashton: The Irish embrace and protect Johnny Sexton – why don’t the English do the same for Owen Farrell?

The abuse Owen Farrell has received since being sent off for his high tackle on Taine Basham on Saturday has been ridiculous. Whether you agree or disagree with the disciplinary panel’s decision to rescind the red card, Owen doesn’t deserve to be condemned for his actions.

Yes, to all of us it looked like a red card - and I’ve been involved in my fair share of these incidents on both sides. In fact, my professional career ended after being red carded in similar circumstances playing for Leicester last season (I just wish I had the same lawyer that won Owen’s case!).

The thing that surprised and saddened me was the reaction towards Owen afterwards, which felt personal and unfair.

High tackles happen in a split second, often on instinct or due to a loss of concentration. In Owen’s case, sometimes a moment like that can be caused by frustration. If something is going wrong on the pitch, Owen is the type of leader that wants to fix it himself. This creates individual pressure and then sometimes a mistake or momentary rush of blood. But Owen is not a malicious player.

Like me, he’s from a generation where those kinds of stand-up tackle were common and accepted - especially with our ties to rugby league. Since he went to tackle school in January, the last time he was sent off for a high tackle, I feel he’s made a conscious effort to improve this area of his game.

His physicality is unique at fly half. He is not a normal 10. He is a freak. There are very few 10s in world rugby who you would not target in first-phase ball. With Owen, you would not go anywhere near him. You have to find another weakness. A back row can come steaming down his channel and he’ll smoke them.

That physicality sets the tone. It shifts the momentum. I’ll pick a couple of recent examples. About 12 minutes into the Premiership semi-final against Northampton, he lines up Rory Hutchinson, hits him and turns the ball over. Saracens physically battered Saints after that.

Then in the final for Max Malins’ try, he purposefully pulls Manu Tuilagi out of the line knowing Max was on his shoulder. Not many fly halves - or anyone for that matter - will intentionally put themselves directly in the path of Manu Tuilagi building up a full head of steam. That bravery is why players follow Owen.

In my book, he is the greatest English player of the modern era. You only have to look at how many winners’ medals he has accumulated - three Six Nations, six Premiership and three Champions Cup titles. He has won a Lions series in Australia and drawn one in New Zealand. And he continues to be the beating heart of those Saracens and England teams.

The only thing missing from his CV when you compare him to someone like Jonny Wilkinson is the World Cup. He has ticked every other box. Owen and Jonny are very similar. They’re both clutch goalkickers who could tackle hard as fly halves.

As game managers, they are quite different. Jonny was a quieter ten, who almost acted like a French fly-half who would let his scrum-half run the show while he would sit back and let the game unfold in front of him. Owen, by contrast, is front and centre, wanting the ball all the time, wanting to put people in the right places.

And yet there seems to be this huge difference between how the English public perceive him versus Jonny. There is respect, but not the same level of love. I really don’t know why that is.

Jonny has the World Cup, but then you look at how the Irish embrace and protect Johnny Sexton, who I would bracket Owen alongside in terms of accomplishments. Sexton is viewed as Ireland’s greatest ever player. In England, people are on Owen’s case the moment he steps out of line in any way - Saturday’s incident being a prime example.

Maybe it’s the harsh Wigan accent that is probably going to come across as more aggressive than a home counties public schoolboy. Owen doesn’t really do social media. He’s not going to go on Graham Norton. He just does not see rugby in that light. Rugby is his passion and everything else around the sport is incidental to him.

I live around the corner from him and he will stop for anyone in the street. He is such a nice guy but sometimes people confuse that with the competitive animal they see on the pitch.

You do not see Owen’s softer side in interviews, but he has a very dry sense of humour. If you are wearing something stupid, he will let you know about it. If you put yourself out there, that’s like a red rag to a bull.

It is hard to appreciate the effect that Owen has on a team unless you have been in a changing room with him. Owen’s main point of difference is that he never has a day off. Never. I have never experienced another player who is on it every single day - and I have been in a lot of places.

Every day, he wants to get better, wants to improve and to find out about the opposition and himself. If you are around someone else like that every day, you cannot help but be pushed and dragged along by it because he has such high standards.

I laugh when people suggest he will be a coach when he retires because he has been coaching for the past ten years. He puts so much time into understanding the opposition and how to make his own side perform that he has an intimate knowledge of how every department of the team functions. If he tells you this is the way we are running a play, you may disagree with it but you know he has the knowledge and facts to back it up.

And then there’s that voice. If you listen to the game or have a ref mic, the person you will hear is Owen. When he’s in the defensive line, he is always the one who is pushing everyone to get back off the floor, get in the line and go again. Normal lads take a breath when the ball goes away and you have a second to switch off. Owen doesn’t allow that. When he’s beside you, he is constantly shouting for you to get up and go, you feel obliged to get up because he is doing it himself.

The reality is, England needs Owen Farrell. There is no one more vital to our World Cup chances. I just hope more people appreciate how blessed England are to have Owen because you don’t realise how good you have something until it’s gone.