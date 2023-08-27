Brendan Fanning: The sorrowful mysteries of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup failures still haunt
In the beginning, they thought going to the World Cup undercooked would be a good idea. Over the next eight versions of the event, Ireland managed to look like they had arrived to a hike over rough terrain without sun cream or water and wearing flip-flops. Is it any wonder we are always airlifted off the mountain well short of the summit? Ireland’s World Cup story is hardly a blockbuster.
It started with a shutdown. Not in protest, rather without a clue of what was required to have a chance at the inaugural World Cup, an event about which the IRFU had deep misgivings.