Brendan Fanning: The sorrowful mysteries of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup failures still haunt

In the beginning, they thought going to the World Cup undercooked would be a good idea. Over the next eight versions of the event, Ireland managed to look like they had arrived to a hike over rough terrain without sun cream or water and wearing flip-flops. Is it any wonder we are always airlifted off the mountain well short of the summit? Ireland’s World Cup story is hardly a blockbuster.

Ireland face New Zealand’s Haka before their 2019 World Cup quarter-final. Photo: Juan Gasparini/Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning Today at 03:30