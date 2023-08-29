‘Bit of a worry but I’d a great week in rehab’ - Ireland’s Dan Sheehan upbeat on injuries ahead of World Cup

Ireland's Dan Sheehan goes down with an injury against England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Dan Sheehan has spoken of his relief at getting the all-clear for the World Cup.

The hooker limped out of last week’s win over England with a sprained foot ligament amidst fears he could be ruled out of the tournament, but a better than expected prognosis and a rapid recovery from the player himself meant Andy Farrell could name him in his 33-man squad on Sunday.

Ireland are off today and tomorrow before travelling to France on Thursday and Sheehan is looking forward to getting going.

"Yeah, delighted, bit of a worry last week coming off the pitch but I had a great week in rehab and the lads have done a great job trying to get me back so really excited to get on the plane to France," he told Irish Rugby TV.

"I can’t wait to actually get over there. I was annoyed to miss the week with the lads the last week in France so looking forward to seeing the World Cup hype over there.

"I’ve already seen a few photos of Tours (the city where Ireland are based), they’re very welcoming towards the Irish already.

“(We) pack up (Monday) and we have a few days off to chill out, spend time with family and friends before we leave on Thursday, an exciting few days."

The expectation is that Sheehan will sit out the first game against Romania, but the hooker is keep to be involved in the opener.

"It’s a massive game for us," he said.

"(We have to) make sure we put a good mark down on the first attempt.

“There’ll be a massive crowd of Irish supporters, which will be great to see and we need to put on a show for them."