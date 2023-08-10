Billy Vunipola recalled in strong England XV for Wales clash

England have selected a host of big guns led by Owen Farrell for Saturday’s clash with Wales as they look to ignite their World Cup preparations in the wake of a tame defeat in Cardiff.

Farrell captains a side that sees Billy Vunipola make his first Test appearance since the autumn, having missed out on the Six Nations on form grounds and then undergone successive knee operations.

Vunipola is the only specialist number eight to have been picked in England’s World Cup squad, making the Twickenham showdown a key moment in his comeback having been sidelined since April.

Following a 20-9 loss in the first of four warm-up matches, head coach Steve Borthwick has picked a team close to his strongest XV that also features Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes.

One of England’s shortcomings at the Principality Stadium was their inability to capitalise on the chances created in the first half but in Elliot Daly and Henry Arundell there will be two quality finishers present on Saturday.

Daly is making his first England appearance since the 2022 Six Nations, having fallen out of favour under Eddie Jones and then seen his recall for this year’s Championship scuppered by a torn hamstring.

England team to play Wales in the Summer Nations Series at Twickenham on Saturday August 12 (5.30pm KO):

F Steward (Leicester Tigers); H Arundell (Racing 92), J Marchant (Stade Francais), O Lawrence (Bath Rugby), E Daly (Saracens); O Farrell (Saracens, capt), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers); J Marler (Harlequins), J George (Saracens), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), M Itoje (Saracens), G Martin (Leicester Tigers), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), B Earl (Saracens), B Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: T Dan (Saracens), E Genge (Bristol Bears), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), J Hill (Sale Sharks), J Willis (Toulouse), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers), G Ford (Sale Sharks), M Malins (Bristol Bears).