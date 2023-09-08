Big match predictions – our experts give their verdict on how Ireland’s World Cup opener will play out

Ireland are fit and ready and, with Johnny Sexton back at the helm, they should make hay against a poor Romanian side who could suffer badly in the Bordeaux heat.

Ireland 66 Romania 0

CIAN TRACEY

It has been a while since Ireland have really put a team to the sword, but having named such a strong side there are no excuses not to rack up a big score against one of the weakest teams in the tournament.

Ireland 68 Romania 5

BRENDAN FANNING

An early afternoon kick-off in that heat could see players losing more than 5kgs so starting the night before, electrolyte drinks become your best friend. It will be interesting to see how Ireland retain their shape and discipline in these conditions. At least Romania won’t be a threat

Ireland 48 Romania 10

SINÉAD KISSANE

The heat might be the biggest challenge for Ireland with temperatures forecast to rise to the mid-30s in Bordeaux. Romania may be limited opponents but this World Cup opener will be more about Ireland and getting some fluency back into their play.

Ireland 68 Romania 0

LUKE FITZGERALD

Anything less than a really comprehensive win will be disappointing. I’m expecting Ireland to put Romania to the sword and start building some form early.

Ireland 70 Romania 0

TONY WARD

Strange as it may seem but back in the late 1970s and early 1980s, outside of the long established Five Nations, Romania was the strongest rugby-playing entity in the northern hemisphere. Alas, these are much-changed times.

Ireland 58 Romania 12

DAVID KELLY

Even with a second string, Ireland would easily compile a bonus-point win and then some against the whipping boys of this pool; this strong side, once they hit their straps, should bank a handsome opening declaration of intent, and should be capable of easing beyond the spread. Stick Rob Herring down for a hat-trick too.

Ireland 77 Romania 7

JONATHAN BRADLEY

Andy Farrell’s team selection against the weakest opposition his No 1-ranked side have faced in some time shows his desire to hit the ground winning. It should be comfortable for Ireland.

Ireland 52 Romania 10