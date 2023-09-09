Australia gets World Cup off to winning start with victory over Georgia

Australia 35 Georgia 15

Luka Ivanishvili of Georgia wins a line out during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match against Australia at Stade de France in Paris. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Australia secured Eddie Jones a first win in his second spell in charge as they swept past Georgia 35-15 to open their World Cup Pool C campaign in style with a bonus-point victory at the Stade de France.

The Wallabies - with former England head coach Jones having taken over again in January - needed just a couple of minutes to get their first try when the ball was worked out wide to Jordan Petaia.

Georgia, who have yet to qualify from the pool stage in their five previous World Cup appearances, soon reduced the deficit with a penalty from Luka Matkava.

However, Australia - twice world champions, but heading into the tournament with low expectations back home - swiftly extended their lead again with a try from winger Mark Nawaqanitawase after good work by Petaia. This time full-back Ben Donaldson did convert for the extra two points.

Donaldson then kicked three penalties to put further daylight between the sides, punishing more indiscipline from Georgia.

Australia scrum-half Tate McDermott was replaced by Nic White shortly before the break after taking a blow to the head as he went into a tackle.

Georgia were reduced to 14 men when winger Mirian Modebadze took out White for a second penalty and was swiftly sent to the sin-bin by Welsh referee Luke Pearce as Australia went into half-time with a 21-3 lead.

The Lelos, though, rallied at the start of the second half, with flanker Luka Ivanishvili powering over for a try.

Australia were soon back on the offensive when prop Taniela Tupou took an interception to pick out Donaldson, who dived over next to the posts and then added the extras.

Donaldson capped a fine individual display when he scored another try in the 70th minute, taking a pass from Carter Gordon to secure Australia's bonus point before Georgia added a late consolation try from a lineout through replacement prop Beka Gigashvili.