Australia captain Michael Hooper left out of squad as Eddie Jones wields the axe in World Cup shock

Michael Hooper might have played his last game for Australia.

Head coach Eddie Jones has left long-time Australia captain Michael Hooper out of his 33-man squad for the World Cup.

Flanker Hooper – the Wallabies’ fourth most capped player with 125 appearances – missed his country’s last three Tests after picking up a calf injury in training.

Centre Len Ikitau, who suffered a broken shoulder in last month’s defeat to Argentina, and Quade Cooper are other notable absentees.

Former England boss Jones has selected Will Skelton as captain and included uncapped trio Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Jorgensen and Blake Schoupp in a group containing 25 World Cup debutants.

“It’s a young squad, it’s an exciting squad and it will be a successful squad,” Jones, whose side are in Pool C alongside Wales, said in a press release.

“As I’ve said since I took over, in Australian rugby we have the talent, but we don’t yet have the team. That’s still the case.

“But we are getting there and I’m backing that we will surprise a few people.

“The experts have written us off. No one believes we can do it, but we believe. The coaches believe, the players believe and that’s all that matters.”

Australia squad for the 2023 World Cup

Forwards: James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Pone Fa'amausili, Zane Nonggorr, Blake Schoupp, Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Matt Faessler, Jordan Uelese, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Will Skelton, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson.

Backs: Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Tate McDermott, Nic White, Carter Gordon, Ben Donaldson, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Kemeny.