Andy Farrell warns his Ireland players that there are no ‘second chances’ at World Cup

Andy Farrell has issued a stark warning to his less experienced players to make the most of their World Cup opportunity.

The Ireland head coach yesterday named a vastly experienced team to face Romania in tomorrow’s opening game in Bordeaux, with Leinster’s Joe McCarthy the only player with fewer than 20 caps in the starting XV.

Johnny Sexton is back to lead the team, and the Ireland captain is one of three players in the match-day 23 playing in their fourth World Cup.

Indo World Cup Daily: latest from Ireland’s Captains Run

Farrell has no qualms about their ability to seize the moment, but he spoke of his disappointment with how some players handled the final week of pre-season in Biarritz and warned that they could not afford to let this tournament pass them by.

“It’s an advantage because of the youthfulness and the quality of those players is top drawer. But they also need to understand what it is that they’re coming into,” he said of the 18 players playing in their first World Cup, nine of whom are involved tomorrow.

“I said to you in the Samoa week, going to Biarritz, the reason we went there is that there’s a lot of distraction that goes on, certainly when you’re in a hotel that’s on the beach.

“Some people handled that brilliantly, some people didn’t. Learning from those experiences is pretty important because you don’t get second chances after this in World Cups.

“You have to wait four more years – if you’re lucky enough. Understanding what it’s all about and getting down to business is where we’re at at this stage.”

Ireland moved from their base in Tours to Bordeaux by train yesterday and prop Tadhg Furlong said they are determined to put on a show in front of a big Irish crowd against the unfancied Romanians.

“There’s a realisation that this weekend is different,” he said.

“We all know how the Irish travel, we know what World Cups mean to our fans, our people. The lads are raring to go, get that buzz around the place and feed off it, soak it in.

“Once you taste that, you know your World Cup is here. It’s just around the corner.”