Andy Farrell says Jack Conan will be fit for World Cup kick-off as Ireland coach says he’s close to knowing his 33-man squad

ANDY FARRELL says Jack Conan, Dave Kilcoyne and Rónan Kelleher will not feature in the final warm-up game against Samoa but will be fit for the start of the Rugby World Cup.

The head coach says he is close to finalising his 33-man squad for the tournament after cutting five players on Wednesday with prop, hooker and one back spot between centre and back three up for grabs.

Farrell yesterday named Connacht's Cian Prendergast to start at No 8 in an otherwise established side that will face an England team minus his son Owen who is once again facing a ban after World Rugby appealed the independent committee's decision to reduce his red card against Wales to a yellow.

Keith Earls will win his 100th cap off the bench, while James Ryan will captain the side.

And Farrell was upbeat on the fitness of Conan who has a foot injury and Kilcoyne and Kelleher who have hamstring issues.

"Jack is still ongoing," Farrell said.

"Him, David Kilcoyne and Ronan Kelleher, they're not long-term. Whether they're going to be fit for next week or not, we don't quite know. Probably not.

"Will they be fit for the start of the World Cup and available for selection? Definitely, yes.

"We obviously are close (to finalising a squad) and we’ve been juggling with it all the way through and we’ve known in the background what that should or could look like but at the same time, have a look at what’s been happening week in, week out, and different permutations on who’s fit and who doesn’t perform etc.

"We’ll see how we go again after this weekend again and next.

“It changes your mind all the time because that guy could be a utility player (who gets injured) for example and he covers three, or four, or five positions, etc.

"So, we’ll see how we go again after this weekend again and next.”

After calling for a performance before the Italy game, Farrell took a different tack yesterday when asked if a win over England could be a launchpad for the World Cup campaign.

"I understand what you’re saying, and I’ve no doubt England are seeing it like that as well which makes them unbelievably dangerous, but at the same time we have a few weeks until we get to the Romania game," he said.

"Hopefully we’ll keep on improving within that time, and use that time wisely.

"Winning matters, it matters massively to us. Winning well with a good performance matters even more."