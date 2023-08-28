Andy Farrell reveals he had to stop Keith Earls from retiring 18 months ago

After naming him in his 33-man Rugby World Cup squad, Andy Farrell has revealed that he needed to convince Keith Earls not to retire last year.

The 35-year-old winger won his 100th cap against England at the Aviva Stadium earlier this month, scoring a memorable try as he cemented his place on the plane.

That came on the back of his role in Munster’s United Rugby Championship win, but Farrell revealed that it might not have happened if he hadn’t persuaded the Moyross man to continue.

Injury and the emergence of James Lowe and Mack Hansen as world class wingers have limited Earls’ options, but it’s clear that he stiill has a big role to play for Ireland.

“Keith Earls, I had a conversation 18 months ago to try to stop him from retiring,” Farrell said.

“He's certainly come through the other side.

“He's been outstanding over the last nine weeks as regards giving to the squad, his whole self, his experience et cetera but at the same time being as fit and excited as I've ever seen him. You go from one extreme to the other.”

As well as his rugby ability, Farrell values Earls’ contribution off the field.

And the fact that he can cover centre as well as wing helped get him into the squad, which was named on Sunday.

"The balance of the squad, for you guys, rightly so, you'd probably look at the squad and say these guys are competing against different types of personnel than the reality, really,” Farrell explained.

“The balance of the squad for such a small group that goes to the World Cup, versatility within that is pretty important. The likes of Keith and Jimmy O'Brien come into that category.

"As a group of 42/43 players that's been together for nine weeks over the summer, we don’t just grow as rugby players or as a rugby team, we grow socially as well. It's always tough to drop anyone out of that type of squad.

“When you look at what we normally do when we pick a squad for a Six Nations or a tour, we normally pick in the region of 38 players.

“It's obvious that there's quality, talented players missing out. It's a dream of theirs to play in a World Cup, so it's tough but at the same time we've got to do the right thing by the squad and pick a squad of 33, and make sure we get the right balance.”