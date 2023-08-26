Andy Farrell gets set to wield his World Cup axe after Samoa battle

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has brought forward the announcement of his 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup by 24 hours to tomorrow and will begin informing players of his decision after tonight’s (7.45) clash with Samoa in Bayonne.

The decision to change the announcement time to 4.30pm tomorrow is designed to ease stress on the players and reduce the scope for speculation ahead of the official confirmation.

Keith Earls sat out yesterday’s captain’s run training session with Jacob Stockdale running on the left wing, but the IRFU say he is not considered a doubt and it is not unusual for a player to skip that session to manage his training load.

Johnny Sexton also sat out training for the second time this week, although he did take part in the kicking session later on. Rónan Kelleher and James Lowe were also not involved.

Farrell will be hoping he doesn’t have any additions to his injury list after tonight’s game, with Dan Sheehan (foot), Kelleher (hamstring), Jack Conan (foot) and Dave Kilcoyne (hamstring) already in the treatment room.

Samoa, who themselves are targeting a place in the quarter-finals at the World Cup where they’ll play England, Argentina, Chile and Japan in Pool D, have plenty of quality in their ranks, but may struggle to match the pace in only their second meeting with a Tier One team in four years.

Coach Seilala Mapusua has plenty of inside knowledge on the Leinster contingent thanks to assistant Andrew Goodman and co-captain Michael Ala’alatoa, and he’s full of admiration for Ireland who he playfully described as being “Leinster on steroids”.

“They have excellent coaches: Farrell, Mike Catt, Simon Easterby, Paul O’Connell and the rest, so I think it’s Leinster on steroids,” he said. “Their (world) ranking speaks for itself.”