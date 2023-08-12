A Welsh win would push England to the lowest world ranking in their history

England could fall to the lowest world ranking in their history with another defeat this weekend, but Ben Earl insists Steve Borthwick’s side is close to clicking on the verge of their World Cup campaign.

A loss to Wales would see England plummet to ninth on World Rugby’s rankings ladder, sinking below Australia, Argentina and Wales and landing marginally above Fiji.

Earl, winning his first Test start on what will be the occasion of his 16th cap, refused to sugarcoat England’s recent results. A second consecutive warm-up loss to Wales would mean they have won just three matches in their last 11. That said, the 25-year-old was optimistic about delivering a performance.

“We are where we are,” Earl said. “We didn’t have a great Six Nations coming off an average autumn and there’s been a change of regime between the two. We’re training really well. We’re competing really hard. It’s one of the best environments we’ve all been in; we’re really enjoying each other’s company and it just feels like we’re on the edge of something.

“It might just take one game, it might take three games, but we’re trying really hard, the coaching has been brilliant and I hope we’ll come in with a bit of a surprise about how we do our work.

“Steve talks about not talking but doing and I think we’re right on the precipice of showing what we can do.

“There’s been a big challenge laid down by the coaching team and the players that (training) has to start transferring onto the pitch. We know that. There’s an onus on us and it’s a privilege, we’ve got to show that this weekend.”

Having made his Test bow during the 2020 Six Nations, Earl admitted to feeling “massive relief” that he would not begin on the bench, not least because he will not succeed a Saracens clubmate in an unwanted record.

“There was a bit of an ongoing joke,” revealed the Saracens back-rower. “Jamie George has got the record of the most Test appearances off the bench without a start. I was two away. He’s a good mate of mine and wasn’t the most proud to have that record. When he heard I was starting this weekend, I think he was quietly gutted.

“It was something that was playing on my mind for sure. With Steve coming in, I’ve definitely felt a renewed bounce and encouragement that I was going in the right direction, even though the Six Nations didn’t go quite the way I wanted. It’s no secret that my history with England has been a bit bizarre. It’s not just been one clear, upward curve.”