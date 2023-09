A high performance guru, an England World Cup winner, a seven-strong police escort and two chefs – meet the 30-strong team behind Ireland

Ireland’s 33-man squad has a support team of 31 and a major security detail following their every move at the Rugby World Cup

The Left Wing: The return of Johnny Sexton, the XV to face Romania, and the security entourage for the Ireland team

Rúaidhrí O'Connor Today at 09:30