‘A French international threw a punch at me and then called me a motherf****r!’ – inside the ‘Battle of Bayonne’
Stade Jean Dauger is a ground that still haunts Ireland’s ‘Golden Generation’ from 2007 as it was the start of a nightmare World Cup in France
In the slew of autobiographies penned by Ireland’s ‘Golden Generation’, the last time the side brought their World Cup preparations to the same Stade Jean Dauger ground where Andy Farrell’s men take on Samoa this evening has been described thus.