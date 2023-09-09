14-man England kick their way to easy win over Argentina

England 27 Argentina 10

England's World Cup got off to a winning start as, despite playing most of the game with 14 men, they earned a 27-10 victory over Argentina in Marseille.

England fans could scarcely believe their eyes when Tom Curry was sent off by the bunker review system for a clash of heads with Juan Cruz Mallia that took place in the third minute.

Santiago Carreras then clattered late into George Ford and was sent to the sin-bin, but his offence remained yellow to leave England with a mountain to climb.

Emiliano Boffelli and Ford exchanged penalties and it took solid defence for the Pumas to be kept out following a forward-led assault that crashed against a wall of blue shirts.

England have often responded well when down on numbers and so it was proving in Marseille as a methodical drive downfield ended with Ford landing a drop-goal.

Ford repeated the trick but this time from inside his own half as a monster kick sailed between the uprights.

With the fly-half landing drop-goals at will – he coolly added a third – it did not seem to matter, and despite Curry being stuck in the stands, they led 12-3 at half-time.

The intensity was cranked up for the second half, forcing a breakdown penalty that Ford inevitably steered between the uprights.

Ford was then on target from the kicking tee four more times before game’s end, meaning he scored all 27 of England’s points.

Argentina secured a late consolation try as Rodrigo Bruni crossed the whitewash.