10 players from around the globe to watch out for at the Rugby World Cup

Jonathan Bradley looks at the stars destined to light up in France

Georgia

When we think of the Georgians who would have made previous iterations of such a collection, they certainly wouldn’t have been the men behind the pack.

But 21-year-old full-back Niniashvili is a counter-attacking livewire. A star for Lyon in the Top 14 this season, after which he was named the league’s top performer by Midi Olympique, he is the player the likes of Wales, Fiji and Australia will be seeking to negate in their pool matches. While it’s his attacking prowess that catches the eye, he performs the nuts-and-bolts tasks of the number 15 jersey just as well too.

Charles Piutau

Tonga

Tonga, who open their campaign against Ireland in Nantes on September 16, have been one of the main beneficiaries of the change in World Rugby selection laws. Those not capped by their original Test teams for more than three years regain their previous eligibility for other nations.

The switch of Munster’s former Ireland international turned Springbok Jean Kleyn will get plenty of column inches this month, but Piutau is essentially the case study for why this rule was introduced.

Discarded by the All Blacks on the eve of the 2015 World Cup after his intention to sign with Ulster was confirmed, his international career appeared over at just 23 years old and after 17 caps. Eight years on, he finally gets his chance on the biggest stage representing the nation of his parents.

Juan Martin Gonzalez

Argentina

With the likes of Julian Montoya, Marcos Kremer and Pablo Matera at the disposal of former Leinster boss Michael Cheika, the Pumas are not exactly lacking in star-name forwards. The next to make their mark in a long tradition of fine loose forwards might just be Juan Martin Gonzalez. Already capped 24 times by his country despite being a few months shy of his 23rd birthday, he had been plying his trade for London Irish in the Premiership but has been snapped up by Mark McCall and Saracens after his old club’s demise.

Looked in fine form during the Rugby Championship just gone and has shown an eye for the line, scoring in last year’s famous win over the All Blacks.

Caleb Muntz

Fiji

This iteration of Fiji has, of course, the expected plethora of ball handlers and strike runners but their huge win over England was underpinned by less typical traits. Improved discipline was one, greater game management another.

The 23-year-old Caleb Muntz, in what was just his fourth Test outing, was the man pulling the strings for the history-making visitors.

A native of New Zealand, he represented Fiji at U-20 level before graduating to the senior side earlier this summer with a debut in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Fiji have tried a host of undeniably talented players in the No 10 jersey down the years but have often looked like a side lacking a real Test-level decision-maker and goal-kicker. Should Muntz continue to look like both, there’s no telling how far Fiji can go.

Carter Gordon

Australia

With the Reds’ youngster having been one of the top Australian performers in Super Rugby this season, the 22-year-old has assumed the mantle of the Wallaby No 10 jersey with mixed results to date.

One of the spikier press conferences of a fractious summer between head coach Eddie Jones and the Australian media involved an impassioned defence of the young stand-off, and the former England and Japan coach has decisively nailed his colours to the mast.

The Green and Gold travel to France with 25 of their 33 heading to a first World Cup, and Gordon will be among the most scrutinised of the debutants. Australia have lost all five games so far this year, with Gordon starting the last three. If their fortunes are to turn, Gordon will be key.

Antoine Dupont

France

Something akin to telling visitors to Paris that they simply must see the Eiffel Tower, there is a real sense that this could become the ‘Antoine Dupont’ World Cup. France’s skipper and talisman could use the tournament as a springboard to the sort of global sporting superstardom that so often eludes even rugby’s brightest lights.

Injury has denied him his usual half-back partner Romain Ntamack, but with Mathieu Jalibert for company he didn’t miss a beat against Australia in the final warm-up game. A player who is capable of producing genuine ‘wow’ moments each time he takes the field . . . and not always with the ball either. For proof of that, witness his tackle on Mack Hansen in the Aviva Stadium in last season’s Six Nations game.

Canaan Moodie

South Africa

Springbok sensation Moodie won’t turn 21 until the week after the World Cup final but already is being viewed as the man most likely to be the tournament’s break-out star. When making his South Africa debut last year, an occasion he marked with a try against Australia, he was the second-youngest player to pull on the famous green jersey.

Finished the URC season with five tries in his last two games, including a brace against Leinster, and carried that form into the summer. Scored against the Pumas before crossing twice against Wales and then, in the No 13 jersey, lit up Twickenham with an ultimately disallowed effort against the All Blacks. Expect more of the same.

Will Jordan

New Zealand

A world-class talent, there is sometimes the sense that Jordan flies somewhat under the radar for a star player on the sport’s most recognisable team. The 25-year-old made his All Blacks debut in the post-Covid return during the autumn of 2020 and has taken his free-scoring Crusaders form into the Test arena.

Twenty-three tries in 25 Tests is a record that speaks for itself. Migraine issues kept him out of action in the first half of the year, but he returned in May, scoring in both the Super Rugby quarter and semi-finals as the Crusaders won another title.

Ran amok against the Springboks in Auckland in the Rugby Championship and is one of the most complete back-three players in the game.

Ange Capuozzo

Italy

A star turn of the 2022 Six Nations, a string of performances that saw him named World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year, Capuozzo is another young full-back ready to showcase his talent on the biggest stage.

An electric runner with ball in hand, the diminutive Toulouse man is a reminder that, in a sport of giants, there is still some truth to the notion that it is a game for all shapes and sizes.

Instrumental in famous wins over Wales and Australia in the past 18 months, if Italy are to author an even greater shock against France or New Zealand in the pool stages, the smart money is on Capuozzo to be the spark.

Jac Morgan

Wales

A familiar face to watchers of the URC after some impressive performances for Ospreys, Morgan has been named co-captain of Wales for this tournament at just 23 years old.

Not much is expected of Warren Gatland’s men at this tournament, but there are high hopes for their openside.

Having previously skippered at U-20 level, Morgan is a natural leader and has been favourably compared to one of his predecessors in the No 7 jersey, Sam Warburton.

As results have worsened, a slew of retirements have left Wales needing to reinvigorate their national side, with the likes of Morgan set to be key to the future.