'You lose a lot of credibility' - Ronan O'Gara on the fallout to Ireland's World Cup failure

Ronan O'Gara says that Irish rugby must identify and address the reasons why the national team has continued to fall short at the World Cup, saying that the nation has 'lost credibility' due to the continued failures.

The 2019 tournament promised to be different at the turn of the year, with Ireland finishing 2018 with a second-ever win over the All Blacks on top of a Six Nations Grand Slam and a series win in Australia.

However, the team's form never recovered after shipping a heavy loss in the Six Nations opener to Engalnd last February, suffering similarly chastening defeats to Wales in March and England again during the World Cup warm-up period.

Things didn't get any better in Japan, and despite an impressive opening victory over Scotland, Joe Schmidt's side were sensationally upset by the host nation the following weekend.

That loss put them on a collision course with New Zealand in the quarter-finals, with the All Blacks hammering Ireland to bring Joe Schmidt's reign to an end - consigning the team to a seventh last eight defeat in the process.

Speaking in an interview that will air on Virgin Media Sport Tonight on Monday November 11, Ireland legend O'Gara said that he has been 'hit hard' by Ireland latest World Cup collapse.

"2019 went further backwards when it came to the World Cup," O'Gara said.

"So what is blatantly obvious is that we don't get it right at World Cup's, but that's easy to say. We need solutions and we need to know why and that's why I think as an ex-international it hit me hard, it hit a lot of people hard and I think you lose a lot of credibility in the fact that you go well in a Six Nations, but then what we are essentially judged on is the Rugby World Cup and for all of us, me working in France, you just can see people looking at you differently because I don't think they back Ireland when it comes to it."

New head coach Andy Farrell will look to put his own stamp on things heading into the 2020 Six Nations, with the question of who will replace Rory Best as captain something that will have to be addressed.

Out-half Johnny Sexton is the favourite to take up the role, but O'Gara thinks that the Ireland playmaker might be better off without the honour.

"An out-half, a good out-half, is always a good leader in his own right, does he need the captaincy?," O'Gara asked.

"I am not too sure, in the fact that he has so much else on his plate trying to drive the team around the pitch. With that you have an awful lot of media work, even the coin toss interrupts your routine before a game. Whether he is the official captain or not, he is going to be one of three people hugely important in the dressing room. So from my point of view I think it's probably better that the number 10 isn't the captain, I think it's better that you have a forward as captain."

With Sexton having turned 34 during the summer, the question has been raised as to whether next spring might be a good time to give Joey Carbery more game-time at number ten. However, O'Gara thinks that the Leinster star is still the nailed on starter.

"I think you select Johnny Sexton, because Joey Carbery hasn't presented himself fit enough to play yet," O'Gara added.

"When he does that consistently for Munster you may have a debate. There is absolutely no debate at the minute, because Johnny Sexton has been the number one outhalf for Ireland for a long time now, Joey Carbery is trying to implement his game at a club level, but hasn't through injury got that opportunity to consistently put pressure on a player like Johnny Sexton."

