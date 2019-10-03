With today’s Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Russia as close to a gimmie as Ireland will get in the tournament, one of the more interesting sub-plots is seeing exactly how the boys in green deal with the heat and humidity in Kobe.

'You have to acclimatise to a certain extent' - Why Kobe humidity could pay big dividend for Ireland

Seeing how the team visibly wilted in the heat during the second half of Ireland’s weekend defeat to Japan was a particularly worrying aspect. And while France and Wales managed to hold on for wins against Argentina and Australia respectively, second-half comebacks by the Southern Hemisphere sides were also a feature of both games.

With an extra layer literally added for this morning’s game due to World Rugby’s decision to play every game in the Kobe Misaki Stadium with the roof closed, reports from the Scotland vs Samoa game last Monday all referenced how stifling the conditions were in the ground.

But 2015 World Cup squad member Luke Fitzgerald thinks that Ireland can take some benefit from the sauna-like atmosphere.

"It’s a real interesting one, everyone will be watching it very closely after the weekend’s action. You wonder will it be good for them?," Fitzgerald told Independent.ie’s The Left Wing podcast, in association with Aldi.

"I know they’ve been there four or five weeks but you have to acclimatise to a certain extent and get used to some of the heat.

"So maybe it’ll be good for us. You’d expect us still to beat Russia and in terms of their climate, this will be a big change for them to so I wouldn’t be surprised if they struggled with it too. You’d expect us to be fitter based on all the facilities, better quality training so I’d expect us to have an edge in that respect. So maybe we can push it home and kick on and get more used to the conditions for Samoa and hopefully a quarter-final."

Fellow panellist and Leinster wing Fergus McFadden has a World Cup in his locker too, having been part of the Ireland squad for the 2011 edition in New Zealand, but was quick to point out the difference in conditions due to the geography this time around.

"The heat is one thing but the humidity is different. It’s one thing being hot but (it’s a struggle) if you don’t have the oxygen going into your lungs," he added.

"You could see that in the last Irish game for sure. The Japanese kept coming for 80 minutes and the Irish looked to tire.

"You’d hope we’ll acclimatise throughout the competition and that Japan was our blip in terms of dealing with the humidity."

Online Editors