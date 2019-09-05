Rory Best and Joe Schmidt will be forever linked through all they have achieved together and from what will happen at the 2019 World Cup.

'You don’t feel that sword is hanging over your head any more' - Rory Best

They have more in common than their primary focus to take Ireland beyond the quarter-final, as a mere minimum.

They will both leave the Aviva Stadium for the final time tomorrow as captain and coach, respectively, in what both will want to be a victorious farewell.

Not even tears from ‘a little old lady’ could distract Best from the job in hand on leaving his last training session at Carton House.

"It's not something I've really given a lot of thought," he said.

"It wasn't until I walked off the pitch today and, as always, there are a few of the same faces that greet us coming off the training pitch.

"One woman in particular, she was in tears and saying it was the last time I would walk off the Carton House pitch.

"I hadn't really given that any thought because, for me, it is about focusing on the next game."

With this in mind, it would be out of character were Best to do anything other than deflect away from himself and onto the team.

"Look, when it comes to it after the game, the realisation of the last game at the Aviva might hit home properly.

"But, it is important for me and the team that that doesn't affect the preparation.

"It will be a really big occasion when I look back upon it and I am sure the family will feel it a lot more than I do in the build up to the game.

"Ultimately, it is about making sure that as a team we perform and take a massive step forward, put ourselves in the best possible position as we get on that flight to Japan on Wednesday and Scotland becomes the next target."

The fallout from the final selection has been something for those outside ‘the bubble.’

If the coaches and payers were to dwell on the sadness of others, it would paralyse them from doing what needs to be done on Saturday and beyond.

"When you get down to that 31, it’s funny how taking the nine players out of it, there is so much more room.

"You can get into your smaller groups a lot easier," he shared.

"Ultimately, you know now, barring injuries, this is the 31 players that are going to take us the World Cup.

"With that, you get a bit of confidence, you get an extra spring in your step among the players.

"It is a great time to be around the squad because you don’t feel that sword is hanging over your head any more.

"You know that you’re in and you can just roll up your sleeves and get on with trying to produce the best that we can this Saturday and letting that lead into two weeks on Sunday."

