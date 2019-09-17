World Rugby dismiss reports that Ireland's clash with Scotland is under threat from the weather

World Rugby has said that Ireland's Pool A clash with Scotland in Yokohama will go ahead despite fears over poor weather conditions.

An inch of rain is expected on Sunday but the governing body has dismissed reports that the game could be cancelled.

Tournament organisers are in daily contact with the Japanese weather service and none of this weekend's games are considered under threat.

Ireland were forced to cancel a media event at their training ground on Monday due to inclement weather conditions.

In preparation for the difficult conditions, Gregor Townsend's Scotland have been training with shampoo-soaked balls.

Scotland assistant coach Mike Blair believes the unique tactics could help the team in their crucial Pool A showdown.

"We had the shampoo and conditioner out over the ball when we were back in Edinburgh," said Blair.

"Since coming here to Nagasaki it's mainly just been water because the sweat is more of an issue.

"The sweat is difficult to deal with. The conditions here in Nagasaki have been tough with the heat.

"Yesterday it said there was a 100 per cent chance of rain [on Sunday] and today it says a 50 to 60 per cent chance, which means it wasn't a 100 per cent chance the day before!

"So there will be a drop in temperature but difficult conditions to play in.

"It is good they have been training in the heat here, so they will be able to adapt to that as well."

