Woeful Ireland suffer shock World Cup defeat against Japan as Pool A is thrown wide open

Ireland came to Japan hoping to make history but this wasn't what they had in mind.

On an unforgettable evening in front of 47,813 fans in Shizuoka, the World Cup got a turbo-charge thanks to a stunning display from hosts Japan who put themselves on course for a first quarter-final with a performance for the ages.

They had to do it the hard way, coming back from a 12-3 deficit after Ireland took control in the opening quarter. They kept Ireland scoreless for more than an hour and the visiting team grew more desperate and disjointed.

In the end, they were scrambling to keep the losing bonus point that keeps them in control of their own destiny. However, this is a damaging defeat.

With Jack Carty pulling the strings and Garry Ringrose ruling the airwaves, they were ahead on the scoreboard but lacked the energy and control they showed in their opening day win against Scotland six days ago.

And, eventually, it cost them. Their set-piece accuracy and discipline deserted them as they allowed the tournament hosts back into the game and the relentless defending took its toll to the delight of the majority of the stadium decked out in red and white as Kenki Fukuoka scored the all0important try.

Japan were well worth their win, their team attacked with belief and intent from at every opportunity and asked questions of Ireland that had the visitors scrambling time and time again.

If the result will cause shockwaves back home, it will breathe life into Asia's first World Cup and puts Scotland in real jeopardy of going home after the pool.

Ireland, who have an increasingly long injury list after Chris Farrell and Rob Kearney were forced off with Jack Conan donning a protective boot to the stadium and looking set to be ruled out, now must win with bonus points against Russia on Thursday and Samoa on in two weeks' time to set up a quarter-final.

It now looks like being against New Zealand, unless the hosts slip up against Samoa or the Scots.

Played in high humidity in front of a raucous home crowd always looked dangerous and that danger became apparent from the second minute when they thwarted a promising Irish attack and almost went the length of the field in a nine-phase attack that had the locals energized in the stands.

Ultimately, Ryohei Yamanaka's chip just bounced the wrong way for Kotaro Matushima and Jacob Stockdale touched down but the warning-signs were there for Ireland as they regrouped for a moment's breath after Peter O'Mahony handed Yu Tamura a chance to get the Brave Blossoms off the mark.

However, he pulled his effort left and O'Mahony made up for the first penalty by winning one back on the deck to allow Jack Carty kick for position.

Amanaki Mafi came in from the side to sack the maul, but Carty opted to go for a quick penalty, cross-kick to Earls rather than go to the corner and when that didn't work the hosts scrambled the ball away.

Ireland's play lacked the zip of the previous Sunday, but they continued to be in the ascendancy and Lomano Lemeki had to be at his best to deny Keith Earls after good work from Garry Ringrose.

The winger's surge put Joe Schmidt's side into the '22 and they settled into their phase-play, earning a penalty advantage and Carty made the most of it by finding Ringrose with a clever cross-kick. The centre finished well.

The out-half missed the tough conversion and, when Ireland messed up the restart and CJ Stander drifted offside, Tamura narrowed the gap.

Rory Best and Iain Henderson did well to hold up Lemeki from the restart and Ireland forced a penalty from the resultant scrum.

Japan dealt with Ireland's maul, but slick hands from Chris Farrell saw them move it wide to Jacob Stockdale and Matsushima did well to stop him in his tracks.

Still, Ireland were in that danger-zone and looking dangerous and, when Gardner put his hand in the air Carty chipped ahead for Ringrose who slapped the ball back and Kearney was on hand to touch down.

Carty converted and looked like he was enjoying his moment when he launched a confident cross-kick in Earls direction, but Ireland's momentum came to a stop when Best knocked on.

Again, Ireland found themselves scrambling as quick Japanese hands released Yatuka Nagare up the right and Josh van der Flier brilliantly got back to save a certain try.

Ringrose cleared and then some excellent cover defence from Conor Murray forced Mafi into a mistake as the defence held up.

Ireland were beginning to creak, Best's first lineout miss of the tournament handed Shota Horie a chance to carry hard and Michael Leitch, the captain who had just replaced the injured Mafi, threw a neat offload before levelling Kearney with a phenomenal clearout. Murray went off his feet at a ruck and Tamura made it 12-6.

The loudest noise of the day came on 35 minutes when, after a week heaping pressure on Ireland's scrum, they marched the opposition back and won a penalty from Angus Gardner and another penalty award against van der Flier allowed Tamura narrow the gap further.

Ireland looked like a team that needed half-time, but Carty's kicked the restart dead and the visiting team were forced to defend through 16 phases before hooker Horie chose to chip when holding on to the ball was the better option. The ball bounced harmlessly into touch and Schmidt's men took a 12-9 lead in at the break.

Ireland needed to settle things after the restart but another Best overthrow gave more belief to Japan who continued to probe as Ireland's tackle count rose but the line remained intact.

Schmidt brought on his replacement props and they capitalized on Yamanaka's knock-on by forcing a scrum penalty.

Carty kicked to the corner, but Thompson picked off Best and the field position evaporated.

O'Mahony handed Tamura the chance to level, but his long-range effort again drifted wide.

Tadhg Furlong returned after passing his Head Injury Assessment as Rhys Ruddock replaced the under par O'Mahony, but Japan kept coming and Ireland kept on tackling.

Eventually, the pressure told as Chris Farrell knocked Stander'a pass on and Japan attacked from the scrum and worked the ball wide to Kenki Fukuoka to score in the corner.

Shizuoka went spare and Tamura added the conversion to make it a four-point game and Schmidt reached for his bench, sending on Joey Carbery to steady the ship.

The response was impressive and they took Japan through a long series of phases before Kearney's clever kick gave Fukuoka nowhere to go.

Sean Cronin found his man at the tail and the men in green went through their attacking set, only to once again get turned over as the stadium erupted.

Tadhg Beirne came on and robbed the ball from a Japanese maul and Earls rose highest to win a Carbery cross-kick, but a promising attack came to nothing when Murray forced an inside pass.

Tamura made it a seven-point game and with Luke McGrath now playing on the wing the Irish were chasing a draw while also clinging on to a crucial bonus point.

That almost went astray when Fukuoka intercepted Jordan Larmour's forced pass, but Earls brilliantly tracked the substitute down.

He knocked on trying to turn the ball over, handing Japan a scrum under the Irish posts with two minutes on the clock.

The scrum survived and a Japanese knock-on allowed Ireland escape with the bonus point.

The review will be savage, but the bonus point keeps them in control of their own destiny. Just.

JAPAN – R Yamanka (K Fukuoka 51); K Matushima, T Lafaele, R Nakamura, L Lemeki; Y Tamura, Y Nagare (F Tanaka 57); K Inagaki (I Nakajima 64), S Horie (A Sakate ), J Koo (A Ai Valu 53); L Thompson (W van der Walt 64), J Moore; K Himeno, P Labuschagne (capt), A Mafi (M Leitch 31).

IRELAND - R Kearney (L McGrath 69); K Earls, G Ringrose, C Farrell (J Larmour 61), J Stockdale; J Carty (J Carbery 61), C Murray; C Healy (D Kilcoyne 46), R Best (capt) (S Cronin 61), T Furlong (A Porter 46-55 HIA, 61); I Henderson (T Beirne 66), J Ryan; P O'Mahony (R Ruddock 55), J van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Ref: A Gardner (Australia)

