THIS morning marked the trip of a lifetime for father and son duo heading off to Japan to see Ireland play against the All-Blacks on Saturday in a World Cup clash.

THIS morning marked the trip of a lifetime for father and son duo heading off to Japan to see Ireland play against the All-Blacks on Saturday in a World Cup clash.

'We've been saving for this for four years' - Irish fans jet off to Japan for Rugby World Cup

Father Brian Brophy claims that his son Max (12) is the lucky mascot for the Ireland team and will ensure their victory against New Zealand in the World Cup quarter final.

"We went to Chicago in 2016 and saw Ireland beat the All Blacks there and on the basis of that performance we decided that we’ll set our sights for Japan.

"Max is the mascot," said Mr Brophy.

"He’s yet to see Ireland being beaten by the All-Blacks so hopefully that will never happen.

"It’s a big trip for us and we’ve been planning it for three years," he said.

The Skerries pair come from a rugby mad family and are heading out for a two week trip with tickets for games all through to the finals of the World Cup.

"Max has two younger sisters and they do like rugby and come to matches so they're a little bit jealous and of course my wife is a big Munster fan so she's quite jealous as well.

International Rugby Newsletter

"We're a big rugby family and Max plays rugby with the Under 14s in Skerries so it's something he's grown up with," he told Independent.ie.

However, the rugby isn't the only thing that is on the cards for the duo while over in Japan.

"We're looking forward to seeing Ireland play, that's the primary thing, and then we're going over to do a pilgrim trail, an ancient Buddhist trail so we're going to go off into the wilderness for three days and do a bit of sightseeing," Mr Brophy said.

Dublin Airport was awash with Ireland fans embarking on the journey to Japan this morning.

Cork friends Liam McCarthy, Conor Collins, Finny Collins, Karl Slyne and Kevin Crowley were kitted out in green Ireland jerseys as they checked in their luggage.

Ireland rugby fans, Liam McCarthy, Conor Collins, Finny Collins, Karl Slyne and Kevin Crowley pictured at Dublin Airport Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

"We've been saving for four years, allegedly, for the trip, some of us not so because we're loaded," Mr McCarthy joked.

"We came back from Cardiff around four years ago and we made a deal and said, 'Look, we've had so much fun, will we go to Japan?'

"So we took a long shot and last year we went up to the All Blacks match and it became more of a possibility and we made a pact then that we would go over to Japan, as outlandish as it did seem but we booked the tickets in January," he remembered.

While some Ireland fans had bought tickets for this Sunday's match in advance, many have taken to Internet forums in the hopes of trading tickets upon arrival in Japan.

This is also the plan for Dublin's Wayne Dignam, who is hoping that Japanese fans will be willing to trade their Saturday tickets for his Sunday pass.

Wayne Dignam pictured at Dublin Airport with his tickets for South Africa V Japan in the Rugby World Cup Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

"We'll try and meet up with some Japanese people on Friday night or Saturday morning, there's Facebook groups and some meet up groups so we don't want to obviously try and sell on Viagogo, we prefer to swap with Japanese fans," he explained.

"So, the plea is out there for Japanese readers of the Irish Independent to exchange some tickets.

"If we don't exchange them, we'll just watch it somewhere nice."

For the five Cork friends, they ensured to secure themselves to prevent missing out on seeing Ireland play in advance.

"We prepared for all eventualities and bought tickets for Saturday and Sunday," said Mr McCarthy.

"But no-one ever saw the shock that Japan was in the earlier game, so it's nice to be able to go to it anyway and for that game, I suppose we'll probably be cheering on Japan as they're the home crowd," he added.

Online Editors