WEEKS like this were made for Peter O’Mahony. Backs to the wall, a point to prove, individually and collectively, and he knows there is huge pressure on his shoulders.

'We're not going to bulls**t ourselves' - Peter O'Mahony's honest assessment of England humiliation

Part of a back-row that was decimated and a lineout that crumbled, O'Mahony has been a central part of the review into why things went so badly wrong at Twickenham last weekend.

Like many of his team-mates, O'Mahony's form has come under the microscope and the 29-year-old has been around the block long enough to know that he is due a big performance on Saturday.

"There certainly isn't panic of any sort," he insisted.

"Guys understand the points of the game we got wrong and we understand that it doesn't turn on its head overnight.

"There are things that have probably manifested that we need to sort out in our game. That's a good starting point to get it sorted."

Supporters may raise an eyebrow as to what "things" are manifesting within a squad that not that long ago were beating all who came before them.

Confidence does seem to be an issue, and going to Cardiff, for what will be Warren Gatland's last home game in charge of Wales, building momentum will be a tough ask.

A major focus will have been placed on Ireland's defensive system as well as their lineout this week, and O'Mahony is adamant they are small fixes.

"I'm not going to say it (review) was harsh but you have got to be straight up," the flanker maintained.

"The teams that we are coming up against are too good. Some of the way we have performed lineout wise at the weekend, some of the stuff was in our control, we were just particularly sloppy.

"It's not an area that you have seen from us to be scrappy for a long time. Again, it's not something that we can't manage overnight."

If there was a crumb of comfort from the humiliation, it was that Ireland's flaws were laid bare before they arrive in Japan – just don't tell O'Mahony that.

"Look, we don't see it that way. They're Test matches. You hear people saying, 'Oh, maybe it's a good thing'. It's not a good thing to lose a game like that.

"We're not going to bulls**t ourselves by saying, 'That might be the best things for us'. That's not the best thing for us.

"But it wasn't a World Cup game. We have time, we can sort it. It is certainly better that it happened now, but that's kind of a bulls**t saying as well."

