England needed to back up their unorthodox approach to the Haka according to prop Mako Vunipola.

England needed to back up their unorthodox approach to the Haka according to prop Mako Vunipola.

'We just knew that we had to back it up' - Mako Vunipola says Joe Marler will have to pay any fine for pre-match stand off

Rather than stand in a line, facing New Zealand's traditional pre-match ritual, Eddie Jones' men stood in a V-shape and encroached beyond the half-way line.

They can expect a fine and Vunipola said Joe Marler would be picking up the tab.

Eddie Jones chose the move and his players followed through with a performance of real quality.

"We talked about it as a team but obviously everything has to get past the boss," Vunipola said.

"He gave us the idea. We wanted to be respectful but we wanted to also make sure that they understood that we would be ready for the fight.

"We just knew that we had to back it up. There have been a few times in the past when the All Blacks have done that and blown the opposition away.

"We put accountability on ourselves to back it up and I thought we did.

International Rugby Newsletter

"We knew it would rile them up, it probably felt like we disrespected them. We meant no offence by it, we just wanted to let them know that we were ready for the challenge ahead.

"And they let us know in the first couple of contacts. It was a ferocious contest, which is what you expect. I'm just very proud and happy for the boys."

France were fined for encroaching on the Haka after the 2011 final and Vunipola said Marler was to blame.

"He said he got confused," he said.

"He thought he was supposed to go all the way around it and go to their 10. But because of that, he's the one who has to pay the fine.

"He dishes it out a lot so the boys would be more than happy if he has to pay it. Joe did the right thing and we've just to follow him up."

New Zealand dismissed the suggestion that they felt disrespected by the act.

And Aaron Smith said Owen Farrell was so relaxed he threw him a few winks.

"We don't really do it to scare them," the scrum-half said.

"We do it for us, to represent our people, to represent New Zealand. The All Blacks have been doing it for 110 years.

"I didn't really notice what was going on. I was looking at the guy straight opposite me and that was Owen Farrell. He was giving me a few winks."

Captain Kieran Read said the pre-match theatre had no impact on the match.

"In regards to the haka, it had no impact on the game," he said.

"I think that's what they wanted to do and that's what they did, and as Steve aid they dominated the breakdown.

"Their guys did a fantastic job. We couldn't get quick ball and that's the difference for us.

"We got slowed down and couldn't get into our game, and we were just chasing. So they did a good job."

Online Editors