Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell has insisted that his players will not be distracted by the typhoon that is making its way towards southern Japan.

'We just get on with our preparations' - Andy Farrell says Ireland squad not fazed by prospect of typhoon

If Typhoon Hagibis hits the country ahead of Ireland's final pool clash against Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday, it could have disastrous consequences.

While World Rugby may decide to move the game to another city, Independent.ie understands that if worst comes to worst, the game could be moved to Sunday in the hope that the storm will have passed by then.

It is believed that a decision like that would have to be made at least 48 hours before kick-off.

World Rugby are due to issue a further update later today, but as of now, the Ireland management are not concerned by the possibility of the Samoa game being cancelled, which would result in a 0-0 draw, and thus could put Ireland out of the tournament.

"The boys haven't even spoken about it really," Farrell said.

Defence coach Andy Farrell during an Ireland rugby press conference at the Grand Hyatt in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

"We just go from day-to-day and get on with our preparations. World Rugby has been in touch with us and they're as keen as we are, as you are, to get this game played.

"I believe there is a contingency plan in place but I think there's updates every 24 hours. We just get on with our day job and try to best prepare every single day. We'll see what comes of that.

"If you look at the weather forecast, it changes the whole time anyway so I think we probably won't know until 48 hours or so before."

Ireland trained in Fukuoka this morning and Jordi Murphy, who suffered a rib injury in the win over Russia took some part.

The versatile back-row remains a major doubt for Saturday but the fact he hasn't been sent home suggests that the medical staff are confident that he could return in time for a potential quarter-final.

"He's a lot better, a lot better than we thought he would be anyway," Farrell admitted.

"He's shaped up really well. He's very comfortable walking around and we expect Jordi to be back training on Thursday.

"We've been told that he's going to be available to train on Thursday. We select our teams in and around that so we'll stick with that.

"We're happy with how Jordi has pulled up, he was pretty sore after the game. After all the medical advice he's been given, he's in great spirits."

Joey Carbery took a full part in training as he looks to fully recover from the ankle injury that has been hampering him since the start of August.

The out-half was a late withdrawal from the Russia game last week but Farrell issued a positive update on Carbery's fitness.

"He's flying, he's in a great place. He’s in the best place I’ve certainly seen him over the last few weeks. He was running around the training ground today with a proper spring in his step. He's in great spirits and he's ready to go."

Chris Farrell is expected to come through his return-to-play protocols and train fully tomorrow, while Robbie Henshaw (hamstring) is also due to be available for selection.

