Watch: Magical offload helps Japan bounce back from nightmare start to beat Russia

Hosts Japan did not have it all their own way in their opening game of the Rugby World Cup against Russia.

Winger Kirill Golosnitskiy took advantage of Will Tupou's poor fumble to give the Russian's a shock lead after five minutes.

05: TRY Russia!



What a start for the Russian Bears.



Kirill Golosnitskiy takes full advantage of a mistake to put Russia ahead with the first try of the World Cup.

Japan responded through Kotaro Matsushima when he dotted down in the corner following a magical offload from Timothy Laefale.

12: TRY Japan!



What a response from the hosts!



What a response from the hosts!

🤤 Can't stop watching! Beautiful offload from @JRFURugby's Timothy Lafaele #RWC2019#JPNvRUS



🤤 Can't stop watching! Beautiful offload from @JRFURugby's Timothy Lafaele

Matsushima had a second try chalked off on 35 minutes after he lost control of the ball as he touched it down.

The number 14 didn't have to wait long for his second try three minutes later and Jamie Joseph's side lead 12-7 at the interval.

39: TRY Japan!



No need for the TMO this time as Matsushima crosses after 13 phases to put Japan ahead for the first time.



No need for the TMO this time as Matsushima crosses after 13 phases to put Japan ahead for the first time.

There has been very little on show that would concern Pool A rivals Ireland.

South African-born flanker Pieter Labuschagne scored a fine solo try after stripping one of the Russian locks of possession to put clear water between Japan and their opponents.

47: TRY Japan.



Brilliant from Pieter Labuschagne as he rips it away in the tackle and races clear.



Brilliant from Pieter Labuschagne as he rips it away in the tackle and races clear.

Matsushima completed his hat-trick with 11 minutes remaining to secure a bonus-point.

69: TRY Japan.



Hat-trick for Kotaro Matsushima!



What a way to start the tournament for the hosts.



Hat-trick for Kotaro Matsushima!

What a way to start the tournament for the hosts.

Japan saw out the game for a 30-10 victory.

Online Editors