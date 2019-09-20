Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Friday 20 September 2019

Watch: Magical offload helps Japan bounce back from nightmare start to beat Russia

Japan's wing Kotaro Matsushima has two tries to his name
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Hosts Japan did not have it all their own way in their opening game of the Rugby World Cup against Russia.

Winger Kirill Golosnitskiy took advantage of Will Tupou's poor fumble to give the Russian's a shock lead after five minutes.

Japan responded through Kotaro Matsushima when he dotted down in the corner following a magical offload from Timothy Laefale.

Matsushima had a second try chalked off on 35 minutes after he lost control of the ball as he touched it down.

The number 14 didn't have to wait long for his second try three minutes later and Jamie Joseph's side lead 12-7 at the interval.

There has been very little on show that would concern Pool A rivals Ireland.

South African-born flanker Pieter Labuschagne scored a fine solo try after stripping one of the Russian locks of possession to put clear water between Japan and their opponents.

Matsushima completed his hat-trick with 11 minutes remaining to secure a bonus-point.

Japan saw out the game for a 30-10 victory.

More to follow

