WATCH: Donncha O'Callaghan and Fiona Coghlan on Ireland's 'tough' World Cup campaign

Former Ireland internationals Donncha O'Callaghan and Fiona Coghlan have given their assessments of Ireland's World Cup chances.

Speaking at the launch of RTÉ's sport, entertainment, drama and documentaries season, both former Ireland stars agreed that it won't be easy for Joe Schmidt's men in Japan.

"Scotland first up will be tricky and even when you look at Japan, it's going to be tough to get out of that group," said former Munster man O'Callaghan.

Looking beyond Pool B, Coghlan believes Ireland can beat either New Zealand or South Africa in the next round. "It's obviously incredibly tough, you need a couple of things to go your way, both with injuries and then on the day.

"South Africa are coming good at the right time. New Zealand are going well but I think Ireland, on their day, can definitely put it up to either of those teams."

Online Editors