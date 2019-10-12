Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Saturday 12 October 2019

WATCH: Bundee Aki sent off as Ireland secure first-half bonus point against Samoa

Bundee Aki of Ireland leaves the field after receiving a red card
Bundee Aki of Ireland leaves the field after receiving a red card

Harry Clarke

It was the perfect start for Ireland as Joe Schmidt's men secured the bonus point inside the first half against Samoa.

But a red card for Bundee Aki after 29 minutes means the Boys In Green must play the remainder of the clash with 14 men.

Did Aki deserve a red for this?

Here is Ireland's first try, scored by Rory Best:

Tadgh Furlong scored the second:

Johnny Sexton goes over for the third:

Sexton got his second and Ireland's fourth:

Larmour took advantage to bag the fifth:

International Rugby Newsletter

Rugby insights and commentary from our renowned journalists like Neil Francis, Will Slattery, Alan Quinlan & Cian Tracey.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing - Can Ireland pick themselves up again and what has Joe Schmidt learned from 2015?

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport