WATCH: Bundee Aki sent off as Ireland secure first-half bonus point against Samoa
It was the perfect start for Ireland as Joe Schmidt's men secured the bonus point inside the first half against Samoa.
But a red card for Bundee Aki after 29 minutes means the Boys In Green must play the remainder of the clash with 14 men.
Did Aki deserve a red for this?
29: RED Card!— eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019
"There is not enough of a mitigating factor there to bring that down to anything but a red"
Bundee Aki has been sent off for a dangerous tackle.
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/A32iYnj2x3
Here is Ireland's first try, scored by Rory Best:
04: TRY Ireland!— eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019
Perfect start for Ireland as Rory Best powers over at the back of a line-out maul.
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/i2UmdUfOMd
Tadgh Furlong scored the second:
09: TRY Ireland!— eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019
Brilliant from Tadgh Furlong as he bursts through four tackles before crossing for Ireland's second try in the opening 10 minutes.
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/y9FfPNYZ4n
Johnny Sexton goes over for the third:
21: TRY Ireland!— eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019
Sexton ➡️ Larmour ➡️ Sexton
Ireland are three quarters of the way to a bonus point in Fukuoka!
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/FZYI4XrzXg
Sexton got his second and Ireland's fourth:
39: TRY Ireland!— eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019
Johnny Sexton 💪💪💪
Bonus point secured for Ireland, now to secure the win.
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/sVQyhi80Q5
Larmour took advantage to bag the fifth:
49: Try Ireland!— eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019
What a pass from Conor Murray as Jordan Larmour races in for Ireland's fifth try of the game.
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/jSzWMykfuI
Online Editors
