It was the perfect start for Ireland as Joe Schmidt's men secured the bonus point inside the first half against Samoa.

WATCH: Bundee Aki sent off as Ireland secure first-half bonus point against Samoa

But a red card for Bundee Aki after 29 minutes means the Boys In Green must play the remainder of the clash with 14 men.

Did Aki deserve a red for this?

29: RED Card!



"There is not enough of a mitigating factor there to bring that down to anything but a red"



Bundee Aki has been sent off for a dangerous tackle.



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/A32iYnj2x3 — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019

Here is Ireland's first try, scored by Rory Best:

04: TRY Ireland!



Perfect start for Ireland as Rory Best powers over at the back of a line-out maul.



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/i2UmdUfOMd — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019

Tadgh Furlong scored the second:

09: TRY Ireland!



Brilliant from Tadgh Furlong as he bursts through four tackles before crossing for Ireland's second try in the opening 10 minutes.



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/y9FfPNYZ4n — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019

Johnny Sexton goes over for the third:

21: TRY Ireland!



Sexton ➡️ Larmour ➡️ Sexton



Ireland are three quarters of the way to a bonus point in Fukuoka!



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/FZYI4XrzXg — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019

Sexton got his second and Ireland's fourth:

39: TRY Ireland!



Johnny Sexton 💪💪💪



Bonus point secured for Ireland, now to secure the win.



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/sVQyhi80Q5 — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019

Larmour took advantage to bag the fifth:

49: Try Ireland!



What a pass from Conor Murray as Jordan Larmour races in for Ireland's fifth try of the game.



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/jSzWMykfuI — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019

