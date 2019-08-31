Wales v Ireland, Rugby World Cup warm-up: Stockdale brace has Schmidt's men in control in Cardiff
- Ireland take on Six Nations champions in third World Cup warm-up
- Warren Gatland's men dominated in a 25-7 victory at the same ground last March
- The sides will meet again next week in Dublin before both leave for Japan
Kick-off at the Principality Stadium is at 2.30pm
Win an amazing trip to the Rugby World Cup! Click here for details
Online Editors
Related Content
- Schmidt calls for larger World Cup squads in interests of player welfare
- Alan Quinlan: 'Lineout failings have been coming but some smart adjustments can lift it off the floor'
- All bets are off in Cardiff's last-chance saloon
- Versatility key for World Cup bid