Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Sunday 27 October 2019

Wales 16-19 South Africa, World Cup semi-final: Late Pollard penalty puts Springboks into the final

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Semi Final - Wales v South Africa - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - October 27, 2019 Wales' Josh Adams in action with South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Semi Final - Wales v South Africa - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - October 27, 2019 Wales' Josh Adams in action with South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Wales and South Africa go head-to-head for the right to face England in the World Cup final. Kick off is at 9am and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

