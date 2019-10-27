Wales 16-19 South Africa, World Cup semi-final: Late Pollard penalty puts Springboks into the final

Independent.ie

Wales and South Africa go head-to-head for the right to face England in the World Cup final. Kick off is at 9am and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/rugby-world-cup-2019/wales-1619-south-africa-world-cup-semifinal-late-pollard-penalty-puts-springboks-into-the-final-38634695.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38634725.ece/6beb2/AUTOCROP/h342/match.jpg