Tony Ward: 'Joe Schmidt's men made powerful statement in bid to go where no Irish team has gone before'

Old-style back-to-basics rugby designed for the occasion, for the elements and, more than anything, for the opposition.

In times past we’ve been slow out of the blocks against our Celtic cousins but in this, the biggest showdown ever between the sides, we hit the ground running.

Not being overly clever in hindsight but the Scots in the warm up, in the dressing room and in the singing of the anthems appeared grossly over hyped.

In practical terms we ticked every box. I cannot identify a facet of play that did not function or an individual who failed to perform, such was the collective level of Rory Best and co on the biggest stage of all.

We’ll not suggest it a performance that will threaten the trophy on the final day, but as a launchpad to going further than any Irish squad has gone before this statement was powerful.

Ireland's Conor Murray clears under pressure from Scotland's Duncan Taylor and Grant Gilchrist during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match

The lineout was unrecognisable, the scrum rock solid, the defence relentless and the intensity in contact every bit as physical as we expected.

Aside from the odd misplaced kick, there was so much to admire in the tactical manner in which we went about our business.

We protected possession and allowed our established players do what they do best. In specific terms Best, Tadgh Furlong, Iain Henderson and, most particularly, CJ Stander were on fire.

This was the Stander of old, back to his Munster and Ireland bullocking best. When he fires others follow. The knock on was infectious with Best, James Ryan and Furlong nigh on unstoppable in their individual sorties when crossing for first-half tries.

How gratifying was it to see the box kick being used as a means to an end and not as an end in itself. By that I mean no slavish adherence just appropriate club selection by Conor Murray and Luke McGrath when the situation and field position demanded.

There is a world of difference between the two.

Beyond Murray and Johnny Sexton and the precious game time gained (individually and as a combination), was the contribution of Chris Farrell who quite simply looked the business when stepping in for the again in form Bundee Aki.

Concern over the back three was also misplaced with Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway stepping up to the mark for Rob Kearney and Keith Earls respectively, while Jacob Stockdale was simply Jacob Stockdale.

Yes he spilt one ball going backwards, but the threat he poses in attack allied to the ferocity of his man and ball tackling makes him almost irreplaceable at this World Cup and we don’t make that statement lightly.

Conway’s bonus-point securing try made for the icing and yet was no more than this comprehensive winning effort deserved.

Ireland's Andrew Conway scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool A win over Scotland in Yokohama

We’ll not lose the run of ourselves as the quarter final, most likely against the Springboks, is set to be a challenge of a different dimension.

They looked for large tracts against New Zealand like the re-emerging World Cup challengers they undoubtedly are.

We can dance around the issue, but the sad fact is that after the opening round of games it is now almost guaranteed that Ireland will face the Springboks and Scotland the All Blacks in two of the quarter finals.

It is of course precisely where Joe Schmidt had wanted to be. But even his wildest dreams might not have taken him through this opener in the manner it did. As an exercise in maximising game time for his declared 23, the manner in which this game panned out enabled him do just that.

I thought we could and would overcome this opening hurdle but never in the way we did. Even when reduced to 14 we looked like the side who wanted it more.

The fact that our try-line remained uncrossed reflects just that. And a master stoke too in the coach allowing the captain to enjoy the match and the winning occasion for as long as he did.

Best needed that winning feeling for his own self confidence as much as the squad’s. His role as captain has never been questioned but his form, somewhat unfairly, has.

Eighteen months ago following the Grand Slam and subsequently beating New Zealand we were deemed prospective World Cup winners. The most recent Six Nations put paid to that. Now 80 minutes on and, hey presto, we are on the way to that winner’s podium again.

What we have shown is that when we play to our strengths with genuine conviction we can challenge any rugby playing nation on any given day. Quite whether we have what it takes to beat the ‘Boks at this point in time I’m not so sure.

However, what I do know is given what we witnessed in this World Cup opener we too can have our dreams. And whatever else, by dint of this masterful display we now have the time to dream on.

Online Editors