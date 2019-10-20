Tony Ward: 'Ireland play almost secure in fear - I refuse to accept that we can't play a more expansive game'

It needed a massive Irish performance, our best at this World Cup and our most substantial since 2018, to become a reality. I still thought we would lose, but nothing – and I mean nothing (not even Twickenham six weeks ago) – prepared the nation for what we witnessed in the Tokyo Stadium.

The magnitude, or perhaps even more relevantly, the manner of this emphatic New Zealand drubbing took us back to the darkest days of amateurism when we toured the Land of the Long White Cloud knowing that a spirited performance in the opening Test – which by and large was delivered – would be followed by the almost inevitable trouncing in the second that followed seven days on.

All Black pride when wounded is lethal, and can we desist from this nonsense emanating from some who should know better suggesting the name New Zealand be applied given the so-called aura apparently surrounding the term 'All Black'.

Give us a break.

We’ll not yet call them 'Invincible All Blacks' given the mighty test facing them next up against England in the first semi-final on Saturday.

Eddie Jones’ men were impressive when beating the Wallabies (sorry, I mean Australia) but the ABs were more impressive again when demolishing us. Let’s be honest with ourselves, we were beaten up and eaten alive. As the game went on, it was akin to men against boys with the metaphorical youngsters all clad in green.

It made for the type of ending Rory Best, but more particularly Joe Schmidt, did not deserve. Irish rugby has been good for him, but he has been great, and I mean truly great, for Irish rugby given what he has achieved and where he has taken us.

Steve Hansen had the good grace (as he so often does) when acknowledging the Kiwi’s input (sorry make that New Zealander’s) since first landing on these shores.

I must confess to feeling more nervous before Saturday’s kick-off than any Irish game ever. I can’t even begin to imagine how the players must have felt. All week they talked themselves up, as so they should, but so too did the opposition lavish praise on a team that had taken two of the last three meetings. The reigning world champions are unbeaten in this competition since 2007.

Just as they had done against the Springboks (sorry, South Africa) in the opening pool match, they delivered a first-half one-two courtesy of Aaron Smith that took the air out of us. But whereas the Boks recovered to some degree, we were struggling to stay on our feet and were very much up against the ropes.

It would be wrong to say they dominated every facet, because we held our own in lineout and scrum. But in every other area it was a no-contest as they mixed up the game beautifully.

We, by contrast, and due in no small measure to All Blacks’ blitz defence, were limited to one-out runners going nowhere. Whether with or without the ball, New Zealand dictated the tempo.

With a 62 per cent to 38 per cent first-half advantage in the possession stakes, Richie Mo’unga was majestic. In terms of maximising vast resources, the All Blacks leave the rest trailing. What we witnessed was precision, accuracy, pressure, belief, trust but more than anything ruthless efficiency. They suggested in the build-up that they were going to take away Johnny Sexton’s space. Well, they did that – and how.

Our most influential player wasn’t mapped. And he most certainly wasn’t alone. If we’re brutally honest, only Jordan Larmour, CJ Stander and, to a much lesser extent on this occasion, James Ryan can have any sort of satisfaction. We were blown to smithereens.

As I have alluded to so many times, just witness the Mitre 10 Cup competition (which is a level below Super Rugby) and it’s plain to see why they are consistently the best at what they do. We play almost secure in fear, whereas New Zealanders play consistently invigorated by adventure. I don’t accept that we must cut our cloth.

We have the talent, nowhere near as much as the Kiwis, but where there’s a will to change the point of attack and play higher-risk rugby, the resources are there. What I would dearly like to see the IRFU and its new head coach Andy Farrell invest in is a top-class specialist attacking coach, preferably with a Kiwi background.

Our tactical kicking – chiefly from Sexton and Conor Murray – was simply sub-standard and effectively turned over possession when we needed scores. It took us 70 minutes to break the duck. It made for a monstrous and emphatic mauling.

Instead of our greatest performance culminating in our greatest ever win, this was at the other end of the spectrum. This is not about kicking people when they’re down, but equally it is not about turning a blind eye to a performance on the biggest rugby stage of all that was simply embarrassing.

One final point, and it relates to New Zealand skipper Kieran Read. Here is a player who epitomises everything good about the game and the great rugby-playing country he leads.

Back in November I watched him, having finished a post-match interview, and with the rest of the vanquished All Blacks that day back in the changing rooms, walk in front of the West Stand and applaud the Irish fans still in situ on a great day for Irish rugby.

There is no substitute for class.

