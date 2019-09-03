'Toner snub undermines system'

Former Ireland international Luke Fitzgerald has hit out at Joe Schmidt's decision to pick Jean Kleyn ahead of Devin Toner, arguing that it undermines Irish age-grade systems.

The South African got the nod having made his debut against Italy last month, days after qualifying to play for his adopted country on residency grounds. He is the ninth so-called project player capped by Schmidt.

Fitzgerald, who played for Ireland in the last World Cup in 2015 and enjoyed great success under Schmidt, believes his friend and former team-mate Toner can feel aggrieved.

World Rugby vice chairman Agustin Pichot joined the chorus of dissenting voices at the decision yesterday. The governing body have extended the three-year residency rule to five.

And, while he believes Kleyn will do well and be welcomed into the squad, Fitzgerald does not believe Schmidt has made the right call.

"I would have been hurting for Devin, we are close," he said.

"My comment on South Africa v South Africa A was tongue-in-cheek, but I still think it's very odd.

"It gnaws away at me because I look at him and Ultan Dillane as having come through our age-grade system and I don't think we can compete numbers-wise or financially without our age-grade system.

"All of our best players have come through it, those two guys have come through it. We're gnawing away at the foundations of our game by selecting somebody who only became available one month ago versus one guy who has been there for 10 years and another guy who has been in our system for 15 years in Ultan Dillane.

"That's what's disappointing for me and caused a bit of an emotional reaction."

Fitzgerald added: "It's a massive call to drop Dev.

"I really like Jean Kleyn as a player and I'm sure he's a good guy who is playing by the rules and that's completely fine," he said.

"I just don't know on what basis you don't select Devin Toner ahead of him given that it was only in November that Devin played in the win over New Zealand.

“It looks to me like there’s a huge amount of that squad who are being picked on that basis, they’ve a body of work there and you’d expect them to produce based on that historical data.

“Clearly it’s not on current form, because the team hasn’t been playing well.

“I just don’t understand how Kleyn has come in ahead of someone like Dev, especially with the lineout woes. In the big game he’s played for Ireland we barely won a lineout.

“So, I just don’t know what the basis is for selecting him.

“I saw some stuff about having an impact off the bench, but I don’t see where the difference lies between them in that area.

“Devin played in a team that won the league fairly comfortably and got to the Champions Cup final. If you’re matching performances throughout the year, he played in the game against New Zealand... I just find it confusing.”

Fitzgerald added: “There will be a lot of guys close to Dev for whom this will be their last World Cup, so they’ve to be single-minded. And I’m sure Jean Kleyn is a lovely guy, so he’ll fit in.

“But on reflection I’d say lots of people would say that if they were in Dev’s shoes they’ll be very aggrieved if you look at the way it’s panned out.”

