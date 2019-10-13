Tommy Conlon: 'In this, the most professional era of rugby, amateur hour has arrived'

Typhoon Hagibis may already have decided Ireland's opponents before we've had our Sunday brunch here on this side of the world. Tokyo and its environs have been in lockdown as the force of a hundred hurricanes descends upon the Japanese capital. The city of Yokohama is half an hour south of Tokyo and therefore has also been bracing itself for the frightful power of the invading wind.

And into this weather event of the highest magnitude comes Scottish rugby, armed with a lawyer and a shrieking bagpipe of outrage. If their game with Japan is called off today, they are going home. They share the four points, Japan go to the top of Pool A, Ireland finish second and the Jocks an apoplectic third. Japan play South Africa next Sunday and Ireland play New Zealand next Saturday. In which case, it's the firing squad.

Unless the barrister that Scotland are threatening to deploy can somehow do a Braveheart on it and persuade Rugby World Cup's top brass to bend the knee and agree to re-schedule the fixture for Monday. The QC in question will be bringing a claymore to a samurai fight.

The tournament already has a major credibility issue, having cancelled yesterday's scheduled matches between New Zealand and Italy, and England versus France. It is a mortifying state of affairs for Rugby Union, that its great global tournament has to scratch fixtures, no matter the circumstances.

Games that are scheduled have to get played. It is fundamental business: the games get played. The most low-ranking competitions in any sport, run by local committees for underage boys and girls, usually are fulfilled from first fixture to final. If they have to be postponed, they are rarely cancelled outright.

And yet the Rugby World Cup, with all its vanities and pretensions, has had to abandon two matches, with a third very much looking doubtful too at the time of writing. At a time when the sport has never been more professionalised, amateur hour has arrived with Hagibis. And the upshot is that Scotland, one of the game's original grandees, could be eliminated on the basis of a game that hasn't been played. It is no wonder that they are sabre-rattling about legal remedies and suing for damages.

If the cancellation comes to pass, the knock-on effect brings Ireland face-to-face with the All Blacks, when all along the preferred opponents were the marginally less fearsome Springboks. Obviously, Ireland's own infamous defeat to Japan two weeks ago meant they had surrendered ultimate control of their destiny in Pool A. But the normal swings and roundabouts of a group stage in any tournament are at the very least dependent on all the games being played.

Scotland could have beaten Japan today and Ireland could have finished the pool on top.

Presuming that Japan vs Scotland is scratched today, Ireland will have had seven days to prepare while the All Blacks, as if they needed it, will have had a 13-day rest-up since their stroll against Namibia last Sunday.

New Zealand's only problem will have been staving off the monotony in their camp. If they sat down to watch Ireland vs Samoa yesterday hoping for a dash of drama, it wouldn't have lasted long either. Jonathan Sexton's try in the fourth minute was a harbinger for the way this one was going to pan out. Samoa, by and large, were hopeless. Ireland were efficient when the job needed to be done. They had their third try by the 21st minute and their bonus-point fourth by half time.

By then, New Zealand's coaching staff would have been eliminating Bundee Aki from their reconnaissance file on Ireland. Barring a successful appeal, Aki's World Cup ended with his red card in the 29th minute. The referee looked for "mitigation" in the TMO replays but couldn't find an adequate excuse to downgrade red to yellow.

The culture has become severely intolerant of the high-contact tackle, and clearly with good reason. But it is plausibly arguable that Aki was entitled to mitigation here, on the basis that the ball was up for grabs when he committed to the tackle on the Samoan out-half, Ulupano Seuteni. It had bounced between the two of them, albeit more favourably for Seuteni; both lunged for it, the Samoan 10 grabbed it, and in the same motion they met. It was therefore, arguably, a collision between the two, more than a hit from one on the other. Aki's arms were high, undoubtedly, but he hadn't lined up Seuteni; they both started out attacking the ball.

The second half was 40-plus minutes of garbage time, to add to the piles of garbage time that every rugby World Cup accumulates like a mountain of landfill in Manila or Lagos. Mismatched teams are the historic bane of this tournament and one wonders if, as in boxing, there should come a time in these demolition jobs when the referee stops the contest to avoid further punishment.

Then again, this may not be the appropriate moment to discuss the shortening of games when the organisers are already terminating them before a minute has been played.

Ireland head into next weekend's quarter-final with a puncher's chance and a very durable squad of players who themselves should be able to absorb enough punishment and still remain standing by the final quarter. The winds in Japan, however, are blowing ill omens not just for the Scots, but the Irish too.

