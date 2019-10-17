There's one standout reason why Ireland can't break the World Cup quarter-final cycle

Why has Ireland not been able to move beyond the World Cup quarter-final?

Like all great conundrums or mysteries, it probably has to be distilled into a number of reasons.

There is one that stands out.

Simply put, Ireland's ceiling for improvement at the World Cup has been lower, much lower, than most other countries ever since the dawn of professionalism.

Before then, the argument is solid that Irish rugby trailed the elite nations in terms of their conditioning and, for want of a better description, professionalism for the inaugural event in 1987 and those of 1991 and 1995.

This all gradually changed when the Irish Rugby Football Union began to get a handle on managing the minutes that their players play.

The Irish model is all about peaking for various high points of each season, all hinging around the Six Nations, except for once every four years, of course.

Below that level, the provinces provide the Champions Cup as the basis for peak fitness in October, leading into the November internationals and January, leading into the Six Nations.

For example, Jonathan Sexton is the most valuable playing asset at Leinster and for Ireland.

On return from Racing in 2015, Sexton's minutes have been precisely managed on the back of the additional consideration of a long lay-off with concussion in Paris and an array of niggling injuries.

In 2015/2016, Sexton played 16 matches for Leinster, six in Europe and ten in the PRO14 League divided between four Inter-provincials, the semi-final and final.

The other four consisted of two fitness finders against Benetton and Scarlets ahead of the start of Europe, a hit out against Ospreys ahead of rounds five and six in Europe and another shift against Benetton before the PRO14 play-offs.

In 2016/2017, the ultra-careful management of the minutes tightened up to just ten appearances for Leinster, five in Europe, one Interprovincial against Munster, two cobweb-shakers against Ospreys and Cardiff at the start of the season, another against Zebre before the return of Europe in January and the PRO14 League final.

In 2017/2018, the dozen performances took in seven in Europe, three Inter-provincials, a season opener against Edinburgh and the PRO14 semi-final.

Last season, there were another twelve Blue caps for Sexton, six in Europe, two PRO14 blowouts at the start of the season, two Inter-provincials and the League semi-final and final.

Every year, Ireland has a remarkable advantage on England and France in that the IRFU's Player Welfare Programme prevents the provinces from over-using their best men.

For instance, in 2017/2018, Sexton played 1,387 minutes against his England counterpart Owen Farrell's 2,321.

Last season, Sexton clocked up 1,261 minutes compared to Farrell's 2,137.

The starkest figures come from Sexton's trimmed down 311 and 373 minutes in the last two seasons of the PRO14 dwarfed by Farrell's 1,044 and 936 minutes in The Premiership.

In addition, the physicality of the English League, where blunt force trauma is prized, is on a different level to the PRO14 as the threat of relegation makes every round a scrap to make the play-offs or avoid the trap door.

Take Ireland and England's two first choice second rows James Ryan and Maro Itoje.

The durable Ryan has been available for almost all the important matches since a serious hamstring injury as a 20-year-old ruined most of his first professional season.

In the last two seasons, the Dubliner tallied a total of 1,356 minutes in 2017/2018, backed up by 1,655 minutes last season.

Itoje played through 1,974 minutes two seasons back and 1,878 minutes last term.

Once again, the Irish system has limited Ryan to 399 and 468 minutes in those two PRO14 seasons compared to Itoje's 1,045 and 815 minutes, respectively, in the Premiership.

All of this adds up to Ireland's men being fresher, fitter, less worn down by the time the major competitions come into view.

While this is no guarantee of success, it certainly increases the chances of Ireland doing well in the Six Nations as evidenced by the two Grand Slams in 2009 and 2018 as well as Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015.

Moreover, there have been the six European Cups, for Munster in 2006 and 2008 and Leinster in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018.

Interestingly, the baton passing from Munster to Leinster in Europe coincided with the succession of Munster's domination of the Ireland team with that of Leinster since 2010.

For the World Cup, the slates of all the Six Nations countries are wiped clean and the season begins with complete control moving from the clubs to the national bodies.

This is where England and France must feel there is a level playing field on which to prepare and play.

In this way, the room for improvement for those two nations is always greater, much greater.

Thus, Ireland loses its' primary advantage for the Six Nations and for the November internationals at which point the southern hemisphere countries are on the last lap of a long season.

SECOND ROW - JAMES RYAN v MARO ITOJE

JAMES RYAN

2017/2018: PRO14: Played 6; 399 Mins.

2017/2018: Champions Cup: Played 9; 363 Mins.

2017/2018: Ireland: played 9; 594 Mins.

2017/2018: Total: 1,356.

2018/2019: PRO14: Played 7; 468 Mins.

2018/2019: Champions Cup: Played 9; 707 Mins.

2018/2019: Ireland: Played 6; 480 Mins.

2018/2019: Total: 1,655.





MARO ITOJE

2017/2018: Premiership: Played 14; 1,045 Mins.

2017/2018: Champions Cup: Played 5; 385 Mins.

2017/2018: England: 7: 544 Mins.

2017/2018: Total: 1,974.

2018/2019: Premiership: Played 12; 815 Mins.

2018/2019: Champions Cup: Played 7; 540 Mins.

2018/2019: England: Played 7; 523 Mins.

2018/2019: Total: 1,878.





OUT-HALF

JONATHAN SEXTON v OWEN FARRELL

2017/2018: PRO14: Played 5; 311 Mins.

2017/2018: Champions Cup: Played 7; 403 Mins.

2017/2018: Ireland: Played 10; 673 Mins.

2017/2018: Total: 1,387.

2018/2019: PRO14: Played 6; 373 Mins.

2018/2019: Champions Cup: Played 6; 422 Mins.

2018/2019: Ireland: Played 7; 466 Mins.

2018/2019: Total: 1,261.





OWEN FARRELL

2017/2018: Premiership: Played 15; 1,044 Mins.

2017/2018: Champions Cup: Played 7; 557 Mins.

2017/2018: England: Played 9; 720 Mins.

2017/2018: Total: 2,321.

2018/2019: Premiership: Played 12; 936 Mins.

2018/2019: Champions Cup: Played 7; 545 Mins.

2018/2019: England: Played 9; 661 Mins.

2018/2019: Total: 2,137.

