Joey Carbery has admitted that he feared his World Cup dream was shattered when he injured his ankle during Ireland's opening World Cup warm-up win over Italy in August.

Joey Carbery has admitted that he feared his World Cup dream was shattered when he injured his ankle during Ireland's opening World Cup warm-up win over Italy in August.

'There was a couple of nervous days' - Joey Carbery opens up on fears of missing World Cup after injury scare

The out-half had been enjoying a sparkling performance until disaster struck, but thankfully the severity of the damage was not as bad he first feared.

Countless hours have been spent rehabbing to ensure that he was fit enough to board the plane and now having returned to full training, Carbery can focus on building on that impressive display against Italy.

"It's great to be back training," the Munster player said today, at the team's new base in Yokohama.

"The ankle is feeling pretty good. So yeah, I'm pretty happy, there was a couple of nervous days in between from when the injury happened. I'm pretty happy just to be here and I suppose, it's great that the ankle is kind of healing.

"Within myself, I was kind of like, 'Will I be ready, will I be ok to go?' But then I had great help with the physios and the doctors.

"They got me through it all. It was a lot of long days but I suppose it's worth it all in the end.

"It's hard when you're not training to keep up with all the rugby stuff but I just try to pay as much attention in meetings and keep on top of everything as best I could.

International Rugby Newsletter

"So, when I'm back training, it wouldn't be all a shock to me. It was good to still be involved and still be part of the team."

Having missed a large chunk of last season due to a hamstring issue, Carbery is short of game-time, but he believes he can hit the ground running.

The 23-year old is expected to be on the bench for Sunday's opener against Scotland as he provides back-up to Johnny Sexton.

"I think the coaches will have us ready enough," he maintained.

I reckon they'll only pick us if we're ready. I just have to keep on top of it. I'm feeling pretty good in training so it's a positive.

"It wasn't as if there was a problem going into the Italy game, it was just the way I fell on it. I suppose if I can just keep myself as strong as I can possibly be."

With Joe Schmidt opting to select just two scrum-halves in his 31-man squad, Carbery will provide cover in the No 9 position, just as Ian Madigan did at the 2015 World Cup.

While he has solely been focusing on getting back onto the pitch, Carbery is ready to run reps in any position he is asked.

"I've only trained this week so I've only been really in at around 'tenish'. I haven't had too much time other than this week to do anything," he added.

"Hopefully, over the next couple of weeks I'll get in at the other positions but at the moment it has just been at 10.

"I suppose it adds another string to my bow. Wherever the management need me, I'll be happy to fit in.

"I've been doing a bit of passing when I had the ankle injury. As I said, I've only trained this week so I haven't had too many opportunities to get in and train there.

"U-18s was the last time I played (scrum-half). I moved to 10 and then moved to full-back probably a year later."

Online Editors