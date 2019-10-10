Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Thursday 10 October 2019

The Left Wing - RWC Daily: Unprecedented scenes in Japan but there is one silver lining for Ireland

Brodie Retallick will have limited game time going into the Rugby World Cup quarter-final
Ireland have named their team, but with two games already cancelled and a third very much at risk Cian Tracey, Jonathan Bradley and Ruaidhri O'Connor discuss the ramifications for the tournament.

It could have a direct impact on Ireland's chances in Pool A if Joe Schmidt's side fail to get a bonus point win against Samoa on Saturday.

The lads assess Schmidt's team selection for a tough final game as the show goes on in Fukuoka despite the chaos elsewhere.

