The Left Wing - RWC Daily: Unprecedented scenes in Japan but there is one silver lining for Ireland
Ireland have named their team, but with two games already cancelled and a third very much at risk Cian Tracey, Jonathan Bradley and Ruaidhri O'Connor discuss the ramifications for the tournament.
It could have a direct impact on Ireland's chances in Pool A if Joe Schmidt's side fail to get a bonus point win against Samoa on Saturday.
The lads assess Schmidt's team selection for a tough final game as the show goes on in Fukuoka despite the chaos elsewhere.
International Rugby Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'If New Zealand needed points against us it would not have been cancelled' - Sergio Parisse blasts World Rugby
- 'It's unbelievable that they would do this' - Anger at World Rugby as Typhoon Hagibis causes chaos
- Neil Francis: 'Our second or seventh-choice out-half simply won't do. Sexton is required to save this campaign'
- Ireland v Samoa: Robbie Henshaw returns as Scots heap pressure on Joe Schmidt's men