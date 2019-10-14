Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Monday 14 October 2019

The Left Wing - RWC Daily: Quarter-final fever hits as Ireland gear up for toughest test of all

Beauden Barrett of New Zealand walks out alongside Jonathan Sexton of Ireland, left, prior to the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
It's taken a while, but the knock-outs are finally upon us as Ireland travelled to Tokyo from Fukuoka to prepare for the game of their lives against New Zealand on Saturday.

Before they left, Cian Tracey got the thoughts of Johnny Sexton, who is not happy at the level of criticism the team has received for their performances at this World Cup and the out-half is in confident form going into the big one.

Ruaidhri O'Connor got a red-eye to see what Steve Hansen had to say for himself and it turned out to be a lot as he laid down an early marker and got the mind-games up and running.

Having watched the Japan game in a bar packed with travelling fans, the lads are feeling the World Cup buzz as an exciting weekend of knockout rugby approaches.

Online Editors

