Tuesday 17 September 2019

The Left Wing - RWC Daily: Kearney injury scare and a Ruddock brothers special

Brothers Rhys Ruddock, left, and assistant strength & conditioning coach Ciaran Ruddock, during an Ireland rugby press Conference at the Hotel New Otani Makuhari in Chiba, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Cian Tracey and Ruaidhri O'Connor are back after another night of breaking Ireland injury news as Rob Kearney becomes the latest doubt for Sunday's opener against Scotland.

We hear from Rhys Ruddock and his brother Ciaran (S&C coach), who both played for the Ireland U-20s at the 2009 Junior World Cup in Japan.

Also in Sport