Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Friday 27 September 2019

The Left Wing - RWC Daily: Japanese Mayor goes green, a legendary French scrum-half and a Canadian Irishman

Canada's Peter Nelson looks dejected after defeat
There are growing concerns surrounding Jack Conan's ankle injury as Cian Tracey, Ruaidhri O'Connor and Jonathan Bradley discuss the implications of the setback as Ireland gear up for tomorrow's clash against Japan.

The lads relay tales of how the mayor of Fukuroi has made Ireland his second team, an elevator encounter with a legendary French scrum-half, and we hear about Jonathan's long trip to Fukuoka to check out how Irish man Peter Nelson got on in his World Cup debut with Canada.

Online Editors

