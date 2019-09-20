The Left Wing - RWC daily: Impact subs and a strong bench for Scotland
Cian and Jonathan had to rush to the World Cup opening ceremony, to we've gone to our bench as Ruaidhri is joined by Alan Quinlan and Billy Keane to reflect on Ireland's team for Scotland and life in Japan
Listen below:
Online Editors
