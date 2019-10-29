The Left Wing - RWC Daily: England's greatness and a masterclass from Eddie Jones
It's the final week of the World Cup and, after two contrasting semi-finals set up an England v South Africa World Cup final, Ruaidhri O'Connor and Jonathan Bradley look back at the weekend just gone and begin to talk about Saturday's show-piece.
The lads assess England's greatness, while they wonder if the 'Boks have a trick or two up their sleeves after boring their way to the final against Wales.
They assess Wales' weird World Cup, with Warren Gatland's men left in a weird position where they achieved their goal but could have gone further.
And as the end comes into view, there's some frantic sight-seeing to be done as Ruaidhri recounts his run-in with a Japanese lad in a Munster jersey.
Online Editors
