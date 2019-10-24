The Left Wing - RWC Daily: Can anyone stop the three-peat?

The show goes in Tokyo and the World Cup semi-finals are upon us.

The show goes in Tokyo and the World Cup semi-finals are upon us.

It's been a week of heavyweight press conferences in Japan and Jonathan Bradley and Ruaidhri O'Connor have been listening to the noises from all four camps ahead of the big games at the weekend.

England face the rampant All Blacks in Yokohama on Saturday, with Wales taking on South Africa a day later.

Jonathan's been staking out the final venue, but says there's not much to be doing in Japan's second-biggest city. At least the rugby should be good.

Inevitably, the lads veer into a chat about the fallout from Ireland's exit and discuss some very pointed comments from Brian O'Driscoll and Isa Nacewa, before they get back on point.

Can England stop the three-peat or is this just New Zealand's world and the rest of us just live in it.

Wales have somehow reached the semis, but it looks like the end of the line against the all-powerful 'Boks.

International Rugby Newsletter

Online Editors