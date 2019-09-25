The Left Wing - Rugby World Cup Daily: Springboks, shocks and a spot of karaoke

Ireland took a day off their media duties in Shizuoka, which gave Cian Tracey the chance to catch up with a few familiar faces in Nagoya where South Africa are looking to bounce back from their loss to New Zealand against Namibia, while Jonathan Bradley called into the Japanese for their latest thoughts on the clash with Ireland.

While they were doing that, Uruguay caused the shock of the tournament so far with their win over Fiji and Ruaidhri O'Connor was watching on.

After a night of team bonding with some karaoke, the lads assembled in their hotel lobby to discuss all of the above while being soundtracked by a life flute recital in Hamamatsu, the music capital of Japan.

They discussed all of the above, while also chatting about the team selection issues facing Joe Schmidt ahead of tomorrow's announcement and the warning from Uruguay to never underestimate an opponent.

