New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen and Andy Farrell met up yesterday and discussed the reality that one of their teams will be leaving Japan after this weekend.

Steve Hansen shows his hand as All Blacks name team to face Ireland in World Cup showdown

The All Blacks have often struggled against Farrell's rush defence and Ireland will be hoping that is the case again on Saturday night in Tokyo as they look to cause a major upset and advance to a first semi-final.

Having won two of the last three meetings with the world champions, Ireland are quietly confident about their chances and Hansen acknowledged that Joe Schmidt's side will feel like they are due a big performance.

"One team is probably thinking it's their turn to win one but that doesn't guarantee it, does it," Hansen said.

"With that comes pressure but both teams are in the same situation. Come the final whistle, one will go right and one will go left, as the Pink Panther said. Stage right would be the way to go. We all understand that.

"I caught up with Andy Farrell yesterday and had a bit of a yarn to him. In that conversation, that was brought up – one of us will be going home.

"That's just the cold, hard fact of the World Cup. Now, we've experienced it ourselves in 07. There's no guarantees we won't experience it again.

"Ireland are in the situation where they haven't gone past the quarter-final. They know what it's like to go home, so they'll be doing their darnedest not to and we'll be the same.

"You just hope that it will be a good game of rugby that excites the tournament, that it's not affected by cards and at the end of it, no one's got any excuses. You then have to take your fate on the chin."

Although they haven't played consistently well this year, Hansen has been impressed by what he has seen.

"They're tenacious," he continued.

"They play a pretty structured game and they're good at what they know they're good at. They don't wander too much off the script. They're not a team that give you a lot of opportunities through mistakes. They're pretty good at keeping the ball when they keep it.

"When they kick it, they kick it to put pressure on you, rather than to give you a free shot. You've just got to adapt and adjust to what's happening in the game. We've made a lot of changes since we last played them so it will be interesting to see if those changes work or not."

Brodie Retallick has been deemed fit enough to start. The totemic lock had been struggling with a shoulder injury coming into the World Cup and has only played 30 minutes of rugby against Namibia over the last two months.

There is no room in the match-day 23 for veterans Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty, who loses out to the in-from Anton Lienert-Brown.

Otherwise, the All Blacks team is as expected and having a fully fit squad of 31 players to chose from, Hansen is understandably bullish about his side's chances.

"We were in the good position of having all 31 players to consider," Hansen added.

"It was a case of having more players good enough to start than leave out. The likes of Ryan Crotty and Ben Smith are not in the 23, but that does not mean it will be the case in the next game, if we get to that stage.

"I am really comfortable with the group we have gone with. I am not thinking that it may be my last match with the All Blacks.

"That is not important and it is something to reflect on only when our tournament is over. All I am focused on is an important international against a good side."

New Zealand (to play Ireland on Saturday) - B Barrett; S Reece, J Goodhue, A Lienert-Brown, G Bridge; R Mo'unga, A Smith; J Moody, C Taylor, N Laulala; B Retallick, S Whitelock; A Savea, S Cane, K Read. Reps: D Coles, O Tuungaafsi, A Ta'avao, S Barrett, M Todd, TJ Perenara, SB Williams, J Barrett.

