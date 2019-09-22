The World Cup started with a bang for Ireland with James Ryan’s converted try in the 6th minute sending the boys in green into an early 7-0 lead over Scotland.

Sensational start for Ireland - but not for RTÉ after commentary nightmare

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for RTE’s coverage with Hugh Cahill’s commentary initially sounding like it was being transmitted via a tin can on a string before it was quickly swapped out for ten minutes of ITV commentary after the technical difficulties continued.

Their problems didn't end when the sound issues were sorted out with the commentary eventually returning a few seconds out of sync.

Thankfully, the gremlins seemed to have been sorted out by the time Ireland captain Rory Best crossed for Ireland's second try but that didn't stop many people having their say on the problems.

RTE have commentary via walkie-talkie by the sounds of it. #IRESCO — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 22, 2019

AMATEUR hour at @RTErugby @RTEsport for the biggest Irish Sporting event of the year. First the commentary is sent via dial up modem and then theres a 5 second delay between picture and sound 🤦🏼‍♂️#RugbyWorldCup #IREvSCO #RTE pic.twitter.com/dYY2WKxqZ4 — Ian Ridpath (@ianridpath) September 22, 2019

If Wayne Barnes was as far behind the play as the RTE commentary he'd be getting the sack in the morning!! #RWC2019 #IREvSCO — Gerard Mulvihill (@MulerCorner) September 22, 2019

RTÉ commentary today for the rugby. Not like they had 4 years to prepare. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/eyeterH2IA — Sean O' Malley (@seanomalmusic) September 22, 2019

Can we have the Eddie Butler commentary feed back please @rte? That’s a serious lag on the comms! Bookies could have s field day here! #IRLvSCO #worldcuprugby2019 — Colm Kavanagh (@KavanaghsArklow) September 22, 2019

Delayed commentary on RTÉ now.

Bring back the Brits.#IRLvSCO — Tim (@TimForde) September 22, 2019

What's going on with the @rte commentary? Start off with the @bbc guys.... OK... Then switch back to the Irish lads and its so far behind I could take a flight to Japan and see what's happening before their commentary. — James Doherty (@cossiedoc) September 22, 2019

Hey RTE, some advice for ya. Stop paying Tubridy and D'Arcy obscene money and you might be able to afford better

commentary equipment than a phone box outside the stadium, before running out of credit and having to resort to using the ITV commentary — Brian Burke (@brian017) September 22, 2019

