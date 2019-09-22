Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Sensational start for Ireland - but not for RTÉ after commentary nightmare

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool A - Ireland v Scotland - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - September 22, 2019 Ireland's Iain Henderson in action REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The World Cup started with a bang for Ireland with James Ryan’s converted try in the 6th minute sending the boys in green into an early 7-0 lead over Scotland.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for RTE’s coverage with Hugh Cahill’s commentary initially sounding like it was being transmitted via a tin can on a string before it was quickly swapped out for ten minutes of ITV commentary after the technical difficulties continued.

Their problems didn't end when the sound issues were sorted out with the commentary eventually returning a few seconds out of sync.

Thankfully, the gremlins seemed to have been sorted out by the time Ireland captain Rory Best crossed for Ireland's second try but that didn't stop many people having their say on the problems.

Online Editors

