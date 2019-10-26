Sensational England dismantle All Blacks in Yokohama and cruise into World Cup final

The bullies became the bullied in Yokohama. England exposed All Black frailties we didn't even know were there to produce one of the greatest World Cup performances and ensure there will be no three-peat.

With Maro Itoje imperious, Eddie Jones' men delivered in every department. They out-muscled the now-former world champions, they were the cleverer team and they dictated the game from their blistering opening moments, denying New Zealand any oxygen by attacking them at the lineout and at the breakdown where Sam Underhill and Tom Curry were sensational.

Four years after exiting at the pool stages, the men in white are 80 minutes away from a second World Cup. Few would bet against them completing the job.

South Africa or Wales will need something special if they are to stop the men in white from ending their 16 year wait

After ripping Ireland to shreds, the All Blacks barely got a chance to unleash their attacking game, while they struggled to make any of the telling hits they managed a week ago in Tokyo.

In the end, they were reduced to errors and ill-discipline.

It started before kick-off as England pointedly surrounded the Haka and followed it up with an overwhelming opening salvo, similar to what they produced against Ireland in the Six Nations.

It was fast, it was furious and it had the world champions all at sea.

Elliott Daly stepped outside Richie Mo’unga to get the ball rolling, sending Anthony Watson up the right and they then they flashed the ball wide to stretch the All Blacks.

Superb hands from Kyle Sinckler kept them moving forward and eventually it was Manu Tuilagi who stepped inside the cover a la Aaron Smith last week to score.

Owen Farrell converted and England looked to double down, with George Ford stripping Nepu Laulala of possession before Elliott Daly chipped ahead for Watson and Jack Goodhue covered.

It was breathless stuff, Goodhue launched a counter up the right but Tuilagi picked off Beauden Barrett before his brother Scott tracked down Jonny May who couldn’t connect with Farrell with the line beckoning.

That was one of a series of missed chances as Goodhue turned the ball over in his own ’22 and Farrell again knocked on to spoil another promising attack.

Having weathered the storm, New Zealand got a chance to attack when Underhill went off his feet, but Courtney Lawes brilliantly picked the ball off and then Itoje followed it up by winning a scrum from a Kiwi maul.

The game settled into a calmer pattern with England keen to keep turning the All Blacks and make them play from deep.

They thought they’d scored a second try through Underhill, but Nigel Owens went upstairs and he and Marius Jonker said Tom Curry was guilty of crossing and the score was chalked off.

They then needed to defend when Ford kicked poorly and Mo’unga offloaded off the deck to Scott Barrett who found Retallick and he saw Beauden Barrett wide but England got across to cover.

Ford was wide with a drop-goal attempt as England sought to make their dominance pay on the scoreboard and they finally made it 10-0 when Tuilagi won a penalty just inside the New Zealand half and Ford nailed the kick.

Steve Hansen threw Sam Cane into the fray at half-time and they looked to start the half with intent as Kieran Read won the kick-off, but England continued to dirty their ball. When Sam Whitelock took Ford out off the ball Daly couldn’t deliver from long-range.

He made up for it by beating Beauden Barrett to Farrell’s high kick and the under pressure All Blacks kept making mistakes before Mako Vunipola forced a penalty and Farrell kicked to the corner.

Although New Zealand dealt with England’s maul, but Ben Youngs took advantage of their focus on the drive by sniping around the back to cross unscathed.

Just before Ford could convert, Owens got a call from upstairs. He’s spotted a knock-on from Jamie George in the maul and chalked another one off.

Cane took Billy Vunipola out off the ball in front of the sticks and this time Ford made it 13-0.

We waited for the New Zealand response, but England kept playing in their territory and Sevu Reece had to be alert to beat Daly to a clever Henry Slade chip.

The champions needed a play and Ardie Savea came up big with a turnover penalty that allowed them to finally get down the pitch.

Patiently they built through the phases after a neatly worked lineout play before Sonny Bill Williams threw a sensational offload to release Reece down the right but Tuilagi and Henry Slade got across to force him into touch.

Slade’s technique came under review from the officials, but they decided he’d made enough of an effort to wrap his arms so the throw remained England’s.

Maybe they’d have been better off defending, because for the first time Jamie George missed Itoje and Savea waltzed over.

It was the gift New Zealand needed and Mo'unga's conversion made it a six-point game.

Ford pushed it back out to nine after Underhill monstered Jordie Barrett in the tackle, but again England will have regrets that they could have done more on penalty advantage.

Back the All Blacks came and England were starting to look a little ragged, but the experienced Whitelock let them off the hook by throwing Farrell to the ground when Tuilagi had just conceded a penalty on the edge of his own ’22.

They compounded that error by conceding a penalty at the maul and Ford made it 19-7.

Again, New Zealand looked to hit back but couldn't. Reece escaped up the right, found TJ Peranara on his shoulder and he fed Dane Coles. Slade stopped the hooker’s march and Mark Wilson forced a penalty on the deck.

Ford missed a chance to extend the lead and the All Blacks kept going until the end, but the game was up and they knew it.

ENGLAND – E Daly; A Watson, M Tuilagi (J Joseph 74), O Farrell (capt), J May (H Slade 45); G Ford, B Youngs (W Heinz 64); M Vunipola (J Marler 70), J George (L Cowan-Dickie 70), K Sinckler (D Cole 47); M Itoje, C Lawes (G Kruis 55); T Curry, S Underhill, B Vunipola.

NEW ZEALAND – B Barrett; S Reece, J Goodhue (SB Williams 56), A Lienert-Brown, G Bridge (J Barrett 50); R Mo’unga, A Smith (TJ Peranara 55); J Moody (O Tuungafasi 62), C Taylor (D Coles 50), N Laulala (A Ta’avao 62); B Retallick, S Whitelock (P Tuipulotu 67); S Barrett (S Cane h-t), A Savea, K Read (capt).

Ref: N Owens (Wales)

Online Editors